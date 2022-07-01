Adam Cole suffered major injury at Forbidden Door

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Adam Cole reportedly suffered a major concussion during his fatal four-way IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at Forbidden Door against Jay White, Adam Page, and Kazuchika Okada.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Cole was concussed near the end of the title match and that the finish was rushed to accommodate Cole. Jay White pinned Cole to retain the title after hitting Okada with the Blade Runner. The report indicates a superkick from Adam Page likely caused the concussion.

Per a report from Fightful, Cole has been nursing several injuries including a torn labrum from as far back as the Revolution PPV, where he wrestled Adam Page for the AEW World Championship.

Dave Meltzer says that Cole may be headed for surgery to repair the labrum or simply take time off for rehab. There is no word on when Cole will be back.

Adam Cole debuted for AEW nearly a year ago at the 2021 All Out event. Cole is a former NXT and North American Champion. He won the first-ever men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing.

