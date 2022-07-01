SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Former NXT Women’s Champion, Io Shirai, may be headed for free agency.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Shirai’s contract with WWE is set to expire in August. The report indicates that Shirai has spoken to people in Japan and told them that she wants to head home to be closer to her family and that there hasn’t been consideration to make a jump to AEW, Impact Wrestling, or any other United States based wrestling promotion.

Shirai signed with the WWE in 2017 and participated in the second Mae Young Classic tournament. She lost to Toni Storm in the finals.

She won the NXT Women’s Championship in June of 2020 at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Shirai defeated both Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match.

Throughout her tenure in WWE, she’d face multiple top contenders including Candice LeRae, Shayna Baszler, and even a specialty match against Sasha Banks at Great American Bash in 2020.

