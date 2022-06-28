6/28 NXT 2.0 REPORT: Wells’s report on Jade & Perez vs. Chance & Carter, Sanga vs. Xyon Quinn, Ikemen Jiro vs. Giovanni Vinci, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT 2.0 TV REPORT

JUNE 28, 2022

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS (@spookymilk), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

(1) ROXANNE PEREZ & CORA JADE vs. KAYDEN CARTER & KATANA CHANCE – #1 Contendership for the Women’s Tag Team Championships

Carter and Chance got a mixed reaction after working essentially heel for the last couple of shows. Jade and Perez were well received. Jade and Carter opened and rotated around the ring in a collar and elbow, then reset. Carter got a brief advantage and taunted Jade with a butt wiggle. Carter threw some palm strikes. Chance made the tag by slapping Carter’s backside and maintained control over Jade with some quick offense and near-falls. Jade reversed a spot and got into it with hiptosses and dropkick. Perez tagged in to cheers and hit some back elbows on Chance in the corner. Hip toss into an armbar by Perez.

Jade tagged in again. Another hip toss and cover by Jade. Perez tagged in and grounded Chance with an arm lock. Chance managed a blind tag and Carter threw some forearms and elbows and covered for two. Toxic Attraction looked on from their posh spot, as usual when a match concerns them. Jade tagged in and hit a stomp on Chance. Perez added a dropkick and Jade covered for two. Chance made the tag and all four got into the ring. Jade and Perez cleared the others from the ring and Perez set up a tope, but Carter cut her off and took control heading into split-screen. [c]

Carter and Chance controlled Perez. They hit a backstabber-double stomp combo for two. Carter worked a half-crab on Perez and Chance tagged in and worked a full Boston crab. Perez rolled up Chance to break, then hit a rana and both made the tag. Jade dominated both opponents and hit a rising knee on Carter for two. Carter wasn’t able to make a tag as Chance was out of position for some reason. Carter took over and then made a tag, but their planned double-team finish was thwarted as Jade yanked Carter from the top. Perez hit Pop Rox for the win.

WINNERS: Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade at 13:46.

(Wells’s Analysis: Better than the recent Carter-Chance disjointed spotfests have been, but for whatever reason, the crowd didn’t respond much to the action. Having no heels didn’t help. The match was perfectly decent outside of the crowd’s indifference)

-Diamond Mine ran into Joe Gacy and the Dyad. Gacy wanted Diamond Mine to prove they’re a family tonight. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp lingered longer than everyone else, then bumped fists, as the long-term story continues to be Strong and Kemp likely splitting off from the faction.

-Giovanni Vinci was introduced ahead of the next match. [c]

-McKenzie Mitchell talked to Toxic Attraction. Jacy Jayne said she was unimpressed and if that’s the level they bring at Great American Bash, they won’t have anything to worry about. Mandy Rose said Perez should have used her title shot for her in the first place, but she’d better not be saving that for later. Nikkita Lyons walked into frame and cut on Mandy Rose, saying her eyes were on her. Rose said all eyes were on her at all times. Lyons’ mic time suggested she probably should have used more of her time off working on it.

(2) IKEMEN JIRO vs. GIOVANNI VINCI

Vinci took over after a brief early flurry by Jiro. He grounded Jiro with a huge chop that Jiro sold like a champ (there was a pretty significant mark on his chest, so he probably didn’t oversell by much). Jiro got into it with some jacket strikes, but Vinci caught him with a DDT from the top. USA once again tried to mute the “Holy shit” chant, which cut out the announcers as well. Vinci hit his finisher.

WINNER: Giovanni Vinci at 3:02.

(Wells’s Analysis: Another good enhancement outing for Vinci, though we’re all very aware of him now that he’s six years into his run in this company, so here’s hoping he gets into a feud sooner than later)

-The announcers mentioned that Briggs & Jensen showed up on NXT UK and won the tag team championships there, and added that they’re here tonight. [c]

-McKenzie talked with Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. The two pumped themselves up. Grayson Waller stepped in and kissed up to Hayes and Williams, and said this was embarrassing, but his family was big fans of his so he had some things (a basketball, a shirt and two 8x10s) for him to sign. Hayes signed them and then said “That’s a trustworthy guy, right there” as Waller walked off with the memorabilia.

-Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and Fallon Henley were introduced. The crowd chanted “You deserve it” for the new NXT UK champions. Uh…how so? They’re fine, but this wasn’t some big journey and they’re still pretty green. The crowd chanted “USA.” Oh boy. Jensen recalled Briggs once upon a time telling him he saw something in him and asking him to run with him. Jensen thanked Briggs for picking him and got genuinely choked up. Briggs said there was one thing left to do now that they’ve got these titles. “Let’s drink some beer!” Fallon yelled out to cheers.

Pretty Deadly’s music played to boos. They said those titles meant something because Pretty Deadly used to hold them. They said they should at least clean the country off of them. They said only one team can raise the prestige of the titles. Briggs said “Hey Zoolander twins! Shuuuuut uuuuuup.” PD tried to blindside the champs, but they (with an assist from Henley) fought them off.

-Bron Breakker hype segment. Later tonight, he and Cameron Grimes hit the ring for a face to face.

-Indi Hartwell was introduced as the match went to commercial. [c]

-Carter and Chance went to the women’s locker room and were still flipping out about their loss. Tatum Paxley sat nearby and was playing around on her phone. Carter took offense to Paxley looking at her.

(3) INDI HARTWELL vs. KIANA JAMES

James worked an early wristlock. Standing switch and a waistlock by Hartwell. James shoved her off and pointed at her head, because basic counters make her a genius. Arm drags by Hartwell. She held on and grounded James with an armbar. A corner graphic warned us that Mandy Rose will face Nikkita Lyons tonight. James kept pointing at her head after basic spots. Let’s dial it down. James worked a body scissors. The announcers briefly talked about Money in the Bank and Wade predicted that Becky Lynch, peaking at the right time, will win.

Hartwell took down James with a few rights, then draped her over the center rope and hit a pump kick. Hartwell covered for two. Hartwell missed the Pretty Savage elbow and James rolled her up and allegedly used the ropes for leverage, but she was so far from the ropes she had to poke her toes to reach it, and it looked less effective than if she hadn’t done it at all. It was good to finish.

WINNER: Kiana James at 3:52.

(Wells’s Analysis: Tom Stoup has been saying James is progressing very slowly on Bonus Point, and there was nothing here to suggest otherwise.)

-Tony D’Angelo and Stacks were on an overpass above a river. They wrote off Two Dimes by saying “All I do for you, and you come for my chair? I’m pretty sure you sleep with the fishes” as D’Angelo held Two Dimes’s jacket. D got a call, and it was Santos Escobar harassing him, asking for the “New North American Champion” after costing D’Angelo the match last week. D threw the phone in the river. Well, on a show with so much criminal behavior, what’s one little murder?

-Diamond Mine was introduced. [c]

-Wes Lee segment. He said last week he was baring his soul when Trick Williams showed up. He said it was strength that Lee wears his heart on his sleeve. He said nothing and nobody will stop him from finding his inner peace in the ring.

[HOUR TWO]

(4) RODERICK STRONG & THE CREED BROTHERS vs. JOE GACY & THE DYAD

Roddy and Gacy opened. Big block by Gac, then a rope run and Strong grounded Gacy with a headlock. Gacy backed up to his corner and the taller Dyad druid tagged in. He got in just a couple of shots and Brutus tagged in and took over. The druid threw a few rights and Brutus tossed him with a suplex. He threw the druid again and tagged Julius, who slammed Brutus atop the druid. The brothers tagged again and took turns throwing hard knees to the druid. Julius tagged in and threw one more knee, after which the druid bailed. Joe Gacy told him to get back in there and show them “the new you.”

The druid tagged in and took over on offense, aggressively hitting some basic offense. He tagged the other druid, who remained in control. Gacy tagged in and threw rights at Julius. The shorter druid tagged in again and threw some body shots. Julius rolled up the druid for two. The druid stalked Julius, but Julius deadlifted him from a kneeling position into a suplex setup. All six guys got involved and Diamond Mine cleared out the heels heading into split-screen. [c]