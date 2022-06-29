WWE signs MMA star to NXT 2.0

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
MMA star, Valerie Loureda, has signed with WWE. The news was announced during The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. WWE confirmed the news with a post on NXT 2.0 social media channels. It appears as if she’ll start her time with the company in NXT.
BREAKING: As first announced on @arielhelwani's "MMA Hour," MMA star @valerielouredaa has officially signed with #WWENXT https://t.co/dDdOHvc96A pic.twitter.com/uNXzuduUVn
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 29, 2022
Loureda is the first Cuban American woman in history to sign with WWE.
“I’m an entertainer,” Loureda said to ESPN. “I love glamour. I love production, I love storytelling. And when I saw the WWE, I realized this is everything I’m good at in one place. Not only that, but I saw the opportunity to be the first Cuban American woman to be a WWE superstar.”
Loureda was 4-1 in five fights with Bellator.
