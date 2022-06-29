WWE signs MMA star to NXT 2.0

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

MMA star, Valerie Loureda, has signed with WWE. The news was announced during The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. WWE confirmed the news with a post on NXT 2.0 social media channels. It appears as if she’ll start her time with the company in NXT.

Loureda is the first Cuban American woman in history to sign with WWE.

“I’m an entertainer,” Loureda said to ESPN. “I love glamour. I love production, I love storytelling. And when I saw the WWE, I realized this is everything I’m good at in one place. Not only that, but I saw the opportunity to be the first Cuban American woman to be a WWE superstar.”

Loureda was 4-1 in five fights with Bellator.

