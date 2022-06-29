TNT Championship match announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Next week on AEW Dynamite, the TNT Championship will be on the line in a Street Fight.

On this week’s Blood and Guts episode of AEW Dynamite, TNT Champion, Scorpio Sky, faced off with Wardlow in a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone. Both talked trash to one another before the challenge was made. Wardlow said Sky cold bring everyone in American Top Team and he’d still win. Sky agreed to put the title on the line, but said it would be in a street fight.

Wardlow lost his previous opportunity at the TNT Championship after MJF interfered in it and cost him the win. Since then, Wardlow had been embroiled in a feud with MJF, which culminated at Double or Nothing with Wardlow definitively winning after multiple powerbombs.

After that win, Wardlow said he wanted to secure the championship that was stolen by MJF and set his sights on Sky and the TNT Championship.

Scorpio Sky won the TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara earlier this year.

CATCH-UP: Tony Khan reveals PPV revenue for Forbidden Door