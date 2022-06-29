VIP AUDIO 6/29 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (3/6/1993): Paul Heyman and Mick Foley join Arezzi, plus vintage stories and WWF news and speculation on Flair’s WCW return (58 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This features the March 6, 1993 episode of Pro Wrestling This Week, a Pro Wrestling Spotlight companion show on New York radio. This show features vintage Mick Foley and Paul Heyman content. They also talk about Killer Kowalski’s return to the ring, why John Arezzi got kicked off his first 1985 wrestling radio show by the station manager, getting beat up by Dusty Rhodes in his first pro wrestling match back in 1978 in Philadelphia Arena long before he became a radio show host, and a all from then-wrestling-fan and now head of WWE public relations, Adam Hopkins with details on the latest Monday Night Raw taping. There’s some talk about the Four Horsemen, the Von Erich family problems, Bob Backlund, and more.

