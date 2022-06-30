FREE PODCAST 6/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Goto & Yoshi-Hashi vs. Marshall & Solo from Forbidden Door, Women’s Wrestling Revolution Plus Aces High featuring Nightengale vs. Kathleen, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland head to Worchester, Mass. for Women’s Wrestling Revolution Plus, a (mostly) all women’s wrestling show, feature Coast-to-Coast favorite Willow Nightengale facing off with Little Mean Kathleen, Trish Adora tangling with Kris Statlander in a power match, a mixed tag with indy sensation Alec Price & Becca against Masha Slamovich & Akira, and much more. They also discuss Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi vs. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo from AEW/NJPW’s Forbidden Door. Then for VIP listeners, it’s off to the West Coast for Prestige Wrestling’s New Reality and a quick drop in to tackle the incredible Lee Moriarty vs. Konosuke Takeshita match, as well as Jordan Cruz against Tyler Bateman.

