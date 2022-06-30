FREE PODCAST 6/30 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (6-26-2012) Keller & Powell discuss Cena’s asinine nine year old comment, unnecessary digs at Piper & Foley, MITB, Jericho, more (143 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (6-26-2012), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell take live phone calls and answer email questions on a wide variety of topics including lots of thoughts on a newsworthy Raw including unnecessary digs at Roddy Piper and Mick Foley, John Cena’s asinine nine year old comment, Chris Jericho’s return, Money in the Bank developments, and much more on Raw. Plus reaction to the A.J. Styles-Dixie Carter reveal on Impact and other random topics.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO