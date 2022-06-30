VIP AUDIO 6/29 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review including fantastic Blood & Guts main event, noteworthy shift in tone of rest of show including Luchasaurus heel debut, Jade squash, red hot crowd (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite including a fantastic Blood & Guts main event along with a potentially noteworthy shift in tone of rest of show including Luchasaurus’s heel debut, a Jade Cargill squash, Orange Cassidy vs. Ethan Page, and Danhaussen teaming with FTR. The show was elevated by a red hot crowd for AEW Dynamite’s first time in Detroit.

