VIP AUDIO 6/29 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Forbidden Door, Christian & Luchasaurus turning on Jungle Boy & Perry family, reading challenge, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Travis Bryant and Rich Fann are back in full VIP effect talking all types of wrestling and wrestling-adjacent topics! Rich gives his thoughts on the AEW/NJPW pay-per-view, Forbidden Door. What his favorite match of the show was, what he thought of Claudio’s official debut. Some Forbidden Door fallout on tonight’s Dynamite show. More from Christian and Luchasaurus turning on Jungle Boy and the Perry family. Travis didn’t watch “Ms. Marvel” yet, but he did catch us up on the last week in his reading challenge. The email of the week gets read.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO