NXT Women’s Championship match announced for next week

Mandy Rose will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Roxanne Perez next week on NXT 2.0. The company confirmed the match during this week’s specialty Great American Bash episode of NXT.

Perez and Cora Jade defeated Toxic Attraction to win the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship in the opening contest on the Great American Bash. Rose was ejected from the ringside area, leaving Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin alone in the match. Soon after, Perez hit Dolin with Pop Rocks for the victory.

After the match, Perez and Jade were interviewed backstage. Perez said that she wanted to take all the titles from Toxic Attraction and then announced that she would be cashing in her opportunity at the Women’s Championship next week. Perez earned a title shot by winning the women’s breakout tournament.

During The Great American Bash, Carmelo Hayes defeated Grayson Waller to retain the North American Championship and The Creed Brothers beat the Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp to retain the Tag Team Championship, and Bron Breakker defeated Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT Championship. After that match, Breakker was attacked by JD McDonagh and put through a nearby table.

