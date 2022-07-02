ROH World Champion set to appear on AEW Rampage next week

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

ROH World Champion, Jonathan Gresham, will make an appearance on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

Gresham will team with Lee Moriarty to take on Kaun & Toa Liona of the Gates of Agony. Gresham announced the news on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. He also said that he would make sure to prove that he was the best technical wrestler in the world.

Gresham won the Interim ROH World Championship at Final Battle in December of last year. ROH went on a hiatus at the beginning of 2022, but returned in April after AEW President, Tony Khan, purchased the company from Sinclair Broadcast Group in March. Supercard of Honor was the first PPV under Khan’s leadership.

On that show, Gresham faced Bandido in an Undisputed ROH World Championship match. Gresham and Bandido were set to collide at Final Battle, but Bandido was removed from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Supercard of Honor also featured a dream match between The Briscoes and FTR for the ROH World Tag Team Championship. FTR won the match and the titles. At Forbidden Door, FTR also won the IWGP World Tag Team Championship.

