Roman Reigns announced for Friday’s Smackdown

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, will appear live on this week’s episode of Smackdown Friday night. WWE announced the news on social media early Tuesday morning.

WWE also announced that Ronda Rousey would address new Smackdown Women’s Champion, Liv Morgan, face to face after losing to her via a Money in the Bank cash-in at the Money in the Bank PLE last Saturday night.

Reigns has not been on Smackdown since successfully defending his championship against Riddle. Reigns has taken on a lighter schedule since signing a new contract with WWE earlier this year. He’s scheduled to defend his title against Brock Lesnar at Summerslam in a Last Man Standing Match.

Roman Reigns beat Lesnar to become the Undisputed World Champion at WrestleMania 38 in April.

