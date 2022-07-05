Tyson Fury set to return to WWE?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Champion boxer, Tyson Fury, is reportedly in discussions with WWE to return to the company.

GiveMeSport is reporting that nothing is finalized between the two sides, but conversations are going on. The report does not indicate where or if Fury would actually get in the ring in a physical capacity.

Tyson Fury has done business with WWE in the past. He appeared on the first-ever episode of Smackdown on Fox and worked with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in 2019.

The WWE is running a major stadium show in the UK on September 3. This is the first stadium event in the UK in over 30 years. Matches for the event have not yet been announced.

