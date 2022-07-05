7/4 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Doucette’s alt-perpspective report on Becky vs. Asuka, Mysterio vs. Judgment Day, Liv celebrates big win

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JULY 4, 2022

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. AT PECHANGA ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY DANNY DOUCETTE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Corey Graves, Kevin Patrick, & Byron Saxton

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-An Independence Day themed intro aired featuring clips of some of the WWE stars.

– Corey Graves introduced the show as Jimmy Smith was on vacation and Kevin Patrick was filling in. Patrick informed us that there will be a No Holds Barred match between Asuka and Becky Lynch. Byron Saxton announced Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Preist & Finn Balor for later. Patrick also announced a six man tag match between The Street Profits & Bobby Lashley vs. Alpha Academy & Theory.

-Mike Rome introduced the new United States champion, Bobby Lashley to the ring. A chant of “Bobby!” rang out for Lashley as he grabbed the microphone. Lashley said he has been waiting for this for a long time and welcomed the fans to Monday Night Raw. Lashley paralleled being United States champion to it being Independence Day as “USA!” chants rang out. Lashley said the man makes the title, not the other way around. Lashley also said no man in any promotion can beat him for the title.

Theory’s music interrupted Lashley as Theory came down to the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Theory questioned why Lashley is opening the show when everyone has waited since Saturday to hear from him. He then credited Lashley for his victory, but everyone is talking about Theory. Theory said he had the “Odds stacked against him” as a “You suck!” chant began in the arena. Lashley reiterated that the fans were talking to him and Theory told him to shut up. Theory name dropped Michael Jordan and Tom Brady in comparison to his clutch victory. Lashley called Theory an “Arrogant jackass” and threatened to put him in the The Hurt Lock again. Theory said he is going straight to the top with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Theory also mentioned that he will get a rematch against Lashley for the U.S. title at SummerSlam. Theory also said that’s not all he has planned at SummerSlam. Theory declared that he will cash in on either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar after they have their grueling Last Man Standing match. Lashley said the crowd deserved some fireworks for the fourth of July. Theory threw the briefcase at Lashley and beat him down a bit. However, Lashley recovered and floored Theory with a spinebuster which sent him retreating up the stage area.

(Doucette’s Analysis: Does this mean no John Cena match for Theory at SummerSlam? I don’t think there needs to be a rematch as Lashley beat him pretty decisively. Energy should be focused into building up Theory so he is credible by his cash-in. )

-Backstage, Megan Morant was with Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Morant asked Dominik about Finn Balor’s inflammatory comments last week. Dominik said that the comments were disrespectful and there is no one he’d rather learn from besides his father. Rey said he and Dominik were the first father-son tag team champions so he must be doing something right. Rey said it’s been 10 years since he’s wrestled in San Diego and it’s Dominik’s first time wrestling in San Diego. Rey said they will show the Judgment Day how to respect the Mysterios in their house, the 6-1-9.

-The Mysterios made their entrance to cheers especially when announced from San Diego. When they got into the ring they were attacked from behind by Balor and Priest. The broadcast then went to a split screen commercial break as the Mysterios recovered from the beating and entered the ring. [scc]

(1) REY & DOMINIK MYSTERIO vs. FINN BALOR & DAMIAN PRIEST

Rey and Balor started off first. Balor got the upper hand pounding on Mysterio. Balor tagged in Priest as he took over beating Rey down in the turnbuckle. Priest tagged Balor in and Rey started to make a comeback. However, Balor took Rey down with a back elbow for a two count. Balor continued beating on Rey. Rey made a recovery and tagged in Domink who got some offense in on Balor including an armdrag off the top rope. Balor tagged in Priest who started off with the upper hand, but Dominik got the best of him by being too quick. Dominik tagged Rey back in, but got punched by Priest on a springboard attempt. Priest tagged in Balor, and Rey landed an enziguri and tagged Domink back in. Dominik leaped onto Balor with a flying bodypress and tried a 6-1-9. However, Priest caught Dominik and threw him into the barricade. Another split screen commercial break occurred as Priest beat on Dominik outside the ring.

Rey confronted Priest as he rolled Dominik back inside. Balor was tagged back in and he beat down Dominik a bit more and was able to score a two count. Priest and Balor worked on Dominik in the corner as the main broadcast returned.

Dominik floored Balor with a facebuster and tagged Rey in. Balor tagged in Priest as well. Rey got the best of Priest with a tornado DDT for a two count. Rey got another two count on Priest with a seated senton from the top rope. Dominik saved Rey from Balor and tossed Rey into a top rope hurricanrana on Priest for another two count. Priest countered a 6-1-9 from Rey with a kick and tagged in Balor. Balor attempted the Coup de Gras, but missed. Rey and Dominik landed a double 6-1-9, but Rey then missed a Frog Splash. Balor rolled Rey up, but only got a two count. Priest tossed a chair to Balor and before Balor could use it, Rey pulled Eddie Guerrero’s famous trick and pretended to be hit, drawing the disqualification.

WINNERS: Rey & Dominik Mysterio in 12:00 by disqualification.

(Doucette’s Analysis: This started slow, but it picked up towards the end. The crowd was into the ending, but the match was only decent overall. I’m always a sucker for the Eddie Guerrero chair spot, so thumbs up from me.)

– Rey and Dominik celebrated on the stage. Rey did Eddie’s dance as The Judgment Day looked upset.

-Patrick announced the signing of Logan Paul to WWE and a video package was shown of Paul training. The package also highlighted various media outlets covering the signing. Paul was also shown with his contract threatening to beat The Miz at SummerSlam.

(Doucette’s Analysis: Logan Paul is such a natural heel that OF COURSE he’s being brought in to face Miz presumably as a babyface. Miz got cheered for turning on him at WrestleMania too.)

-The Miz was backstage with Megan Morant. Morant asked how Miz felt about Paul signing and said he would come after him. Miz said he felt proud and that he loves confidence and to get people talking. Miz said that is exactly what Paul does. However, Miz said Paul is surrounded by yes men and women and it will humble him. Miz said he does not want Paul to make the same mistakes he did. Miz demands that Paul retract his statement and they will become tag team champions. However, Miz threatens to humble Paul if he does not accept his offer. Morant asked about A.J. Styles defeating him last week. Miz said he had two matches last week and he will defeat Styles because he doesn’t take kindly to juvenile jokes. Miz cut off Morant before she could finish her comment about how the feud with Styles started because he made fun of Miz’s balls. Miz said he has “American super-sized balls” and that he is the Miz and he is awesome.

(Doucette’s Analysis: *Sigh* Another week, another reference to Miz’s balls.)

-A.J. Styles made his entrance. [c]

-A segment aired The Street Profits having a fourth of July party. I could see Riddle in swim shorts in the background among the partiers. The party was interrupted by Chad Gable and Otis. Gable derides the Profits for having a party after losing at Money in the Bank. Gable said he was going to read from the Declaration of Independence. Montez Ford stepped in and read the document as saying every man and woman has the right to shut Chad Gable up and slapped him. Otis stepped in, angry that Ford disrespected Gable, who he called an American hero. Angelo Dawkins mentioned that Ford served in the Marines and that he is the hot dog eating champion of Fairfield, Ohio. Otis replied that he can eat more hotdogs than Dawkins and Ford asked the crowd behind them if they wanted to see a hot dog eating contest. The crowd cheered.

-Backstage, the Mysterios were walking down a hall and got attacked from behind by Priest and Balor as referees broke it up.

-Back ringside, The Miz made his entrance as recaps from last week of Miz faking his injury and walking out on the match with Styles.

(2) A.J. STYLES vs. THE MIZ

Miz attacked, but was blocked by Styles. Styles shoulderblocked Miz down and hit him with some strikes. Miz countered with a knee to the gut and punched Styles in the corner. Another knee attempt was countered into a rollup for a two count by Styles. Styles landed a dropkick and clotheslined Miz out of the ring. Styles hit a springboard elbow onto Miz outside as there was another split screen commercial break. [c]

Styles chased Miz around the ring, but Miz landed some boots on Styles as he got back into the ring. Miz converted a backbreaker into a neckbreaker on Styles for a two count. Miz began taunting the fans as Styles began to fight back. However, Miz whipped Styles into the top turnbuckle and the pin attempt from that received a two count. Back from break, Miz missed a flying knee in the corner and Styles fought back. Styles landed some punches and a sliding elbow. Styles hit a clothesline in the corner and a rack neckbreaker for a count of two. Styles missed into the corner and hit the turnbuckle and tried a Calf Crusher, but Miz rolled it into a DDT for a count of two. Styles fought back and nailed a sudden Phenomenal Forearm for the three count.

WINNER: A.J. Styles in 7:00.

-After the match, Ciampa attacked Styles from behind. Ciampa rolled Styles into the ring post and charged at Styles. Styles was able to counter with a Pele Kick and went for the Styles Clash. However, Miz snuck up behind him and hit a Skull Crushing Finale. Miz and Ciampa grinned at each other and shook hands over Styles’ fallen body.

(Doucette’s Analysis: Not sure where this is going with Miz, Ciampa, and Styles, but it needs to get there already. The matches between Miz and Styles aren’t bad, just blah.)

-A graphic aired for an upcoming Liv Morgan segment. [c]

– A recap was shown of Liv Morgan’s Money in the Bank briefcase win and cash-in on Ronda Rousey to win the Smackdown title.

[HOUR TWO]

-Liv’s music hit and she made her way to the stage holding up the Smackdown title. Liv slapped hands with some fans, entered the ring, and put the title around her waist while posing. A tweet from Bianca Belair was shown on the screen with a picture of her and Liv holding their titles.

-Liv looked excited as “You deserve it!” chants rang out. Liv said thank you, but “We deserve it”. Liv said all her dreams came true at Money in the Bank. Liv called it the hardest battle of her life and that the fans got her through it. Liv said even when she thought she gave the fans nothing, they still believed in her. She also credited the fans with the confidence to win the briefcase and cash-in the same night. Liv said the championship was “For all of us”.

Natalya’s music interrupted before Liv could finish. Natalya walked to the ring with a microphone in hand and said Liv can only thank her for damaging Ronda’s knee with the Sharpshooter, allowing Liv to cash in. Natalya said she would take a thank you, but would rather take the title. Liv said she understands she has a target on her now and that since she and Natalya are now sharing a locker room, she knows where to find her. Carmella’s music hit and questioned why Liv and Natalya are here and told them to go back to Smackdown. Carmella said if Liv tried to cash-in during her match, she would slap her like she slapped Bianca. Liv mocked Carmella for losing at Money in the Bank and told her to make her leave the ring. Carmella asked if Natalya had anything going on and said they both would make Liv leave. Liv tried to attack first, but was double teamed by Carmella and Natalya. Bianca Belair’s music hit and she ran to the ring to even the odds. An “E.S.T.” chant broke out. Liv and Bianca got the upper hand and disposed of Carmella and Natalya.

Adam Pearce came to the stage and made a tag team match of Bianca & LIv vs. Natalya & Carmella official as there was another split-screen commercial break. [c]

(3) BIANCA BELAIR & LIV MORGAN vs. CARMELLA & NATALYA

Carmella and Bianca started off with some holds and chain wrestling. Liv and Natalya tagged in and did some chain wrestling as well. Another tag from both sets of teams. As the program returned from the split-screen break, Carmella pinned Bianca after a leapfrog attempt for two. Bianca also got a two count from a rollup and dropped Carmella with a dropkick. Bianca tagged in Liv and whipped her into Carmella in the corner. That got a two count. Carmella tagged in Natalya, who took over on offense. Liv battled back, but Natalya whipped her throat-first into the middle rope for a two count. Natalya cut off Liv from getting a tag and applied a Sharpshooter. Bianca used her braid to pull Liv to the corner to get a tag. Bianca surprised Natalya with some offense. Natalya countered a powerbomb with a Hurricanrana. Bianca got the upper hand again and tried a suplex, but Carmella distracted her. Natalya tried a Sharpshooter, but Bianca pushed her away. Carmella tagged Natalya without Bianca seeing. Bianca hit a suplex on Natalya, but Natalya rolled out of the ring. Bianca followed, but was superkicked in the head by Carmella. [c]

Carmella had a chinlock applied on Bianca, but Bianca began to power out. Bianca hit a backbreaker on Carmella and tried to tag Liv in, but Natalya cut her off. Bianca fought off Carmella and tossed Natalya out of the ring, then made the tag to Liv. Liv punched Carmella and hit an enziguri on Natalya. Liv hit facebuster on Natalya and Carmella, but Natalya countered with a discus clothesline. Natalya attempted a pin, but it was broken up by Bianca at two. Bianca tried to press slam Carmella, but Carmella reversed and threw her into the ring post. Back inside, Natalya tried to roll up Liv, but only got two. Natalya also tried a Sharpshooter, but Liv hit a reverse STO for the three count.

WINNERS: Bianca Belair & Liv Morgan in 13:00.

(Doucette’s Analysis: I’m happy for Liv’s win and I hope they give her a decent title run, but I don’t see this lasting long. It feels more just like a babyface who got lucky and is now in over their head. I hope there isn’t going to be a sappy “thank you” promo for the fans every week, which will run dry quickly. I do feel like the fans connect with Liv, which is good, and she seems extremely genuine, so she has that to her advantage. Bianca looked good as the hero in coming out for the save, though.)

-Another segment was shown from The Street Profits’ Fourth of July party. Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander stole Veer Mahan’s food. Reggie, Tozowa, & Tamina chased Dana Brooke for the 24/7 title. Reggie ran into Omos and was tossed off screen. The Profits talked to Ezekiel about Elias and Elrod. Ezekiel tried to put ketchup on his hot dog, but the ketchup squirted someone off screen. The someone was Seth Rollins in an all-white outfit. Rollins walked on screen covered in ketchup and cackled, but then looked angry. The Profits laughed as Ezekiel looked puzzled.

(Doucette’s Analysis: Typical holiday WWE segment. It was dumb so see the “unstoppable monster heel” Veer Mahan calmly eating and then having his food stolen by two babyfaces and looking foolish.)

-Seth Rollins made his entrance to the ring. Patrick asked “What did Ezekiel just do”. However, the previous segment was labeled as being from “Earlier today”. [c]

-A mysterious promo aired. Among the candles, bridges, and a silhouetted figure’s boots.

-A recap aired of Rollins attacking Riddle two weeks ago. Riddle’s R.K.O. on Rollins from a ladder at Money in the Bank was also shown.

-Ezekiel made his entrance to the ring.

(4) SETH ROLLINS vs. EZEKIEL

Rollins attacked Ezekiel and beat him down in the corner. Ezekiel countered with an Irish whip into the corner followed by a German suplex. Ezekiel chased Rollins, but Rollins countered with a Stun Gun onto the top rope. Rollins nailed a neckbreaker on Ezekiel for two, but Ezekiel rallied back with a double-back kick and some body punches. Ezekiel flapjacked Rollins and lit him up with chops. Rollins evaded a body press, but Ezekiel flipped him outside of the ring. Ezekiel then hit a successful body press on Rollins over the barricade into the timekeeper’s area as there was another split-screen commercial break.

Rollins regained control by shoving Ezekiel into the ringpost. Back inside the ring, Rollins executed a neckbreaker for two and applied a chinlock. Ezekiel fought back, but Rollins landed a Sling Blade for a two count. Rollins followed up with a springboard knee strike on Ezekiel for another two count.

Back from the break, Ezekiel countered with a suplex, a clothesline, and a back elbow. Ezekiel landed a T-Bone suplex and a splash in the corner. Rollins wriggled out of an electric chair drop, but Ezkiel caught him with a spinebuster for two. Rollins drove Ezekiel face first into the middle turnbuckle, after a charge attempt by Ezekiel. Rollins jumped off the middle rope and caught a big knee strike from Ezekiel for a two count. Ezekiel followed up with a rolling fisherman suplex for another two count. Ezekiel went to the top rope, but was stopped by Rollins. Ezekiel fought Rollins off the rope twice, then nailed him with a spinning powerbomb. A pin attempt for Ezekiel only got two again. The two competitors traded punches and strikes. Rollins missed an elbow, and got rolled up twice by Ezekiel for consecutive two counts. Rollins landed an elbow, but Ezekiel countered with a backslide for two. Rollins was able to recover quickly to execute the Stomp for the three count.

WINNER: Seth Rollins in 12:00.

(Doucette’s Analysis: These two worked hard and had a good match. Ezekiel has shown to be a much better worker since his gimmick change. The ketchup squirting was a silly way to get here, but any time we can get one of Rollins’ white outfits ruined, it’s a fun time.)

-Rollins returned to the ring to attack Ezekiel further, but Riddle came out of nowhere to R.K.O. Rollins. Riddle was still in his swim shorts and posed for the fans as Rollins retreated.

-The Street Profits’ party was shown again as Dawkins and Otis were engaging in a hot dog eating contest. The winner was announced as Tozowa, who was off-screen. Tozowa had eaten forty-eight hotdogs compared to Otis’ twenty-three and Dawkins’ twenty-two.

-Bobby Lashley made his entrance to the ring. The Ezekiel-Rollins match graphic was mistakenly aired again, before quickly transitioning to the correct graphic for the Lashley-Street Profits vs. Theory-Alpha Academy one. [c]

-The Street Profits made their entrance as Solo cups rained onto the stage. A recap was shown of the Profits’ match with The Usos at Money in the Bank. Ford’s shoulder being off the canvas during the pin was brought attention to.

-A recap aired of the Lashley-Theory match from Money in the Bank and Theory winning the Money in the Bank ladder match.

[HOUR THREE]

-Theory made his entrance to ringside followed by Alpha Academy.

(5) BOBBY LASHLEY & THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. THEORY & ALPHA ACADEMY (Chad Gable & Otis) – Six Man Tag Team match

Dawkins and Theory started things off. Theory locked in a side headlock and dropped Dawkins with a shoulderblock. Dawkins gained momentum with a spinning splash and a mule kick for a two count. Theory backed Dawkins into the corner and tagged in Otis who stopped Dawkins’ offense with some strikes and a clothesline. Otis tagged in Gable who hit a couple Dragon Screws and a leg wrench. Dawkins tried to fight back and got out of an ankle lock to tag in Ford. Ford clotheslined Gable down and hit a backflip splash for a two count. Ford evaded an Otis attack and sent him flying outside the ring. Ford and Lashley hit double delayed suplexes on Gable and Theory, who retreated from the ring. Dawkins then executed a flipping dive onto Gable, Otis, and Theory outside the ring. The Profits and Lashley posed for the fans. [c]

During the break, Otis was able to take over on offense for his team, beating down Ford. Theory tagged in and continued the offensive advantage on Ford.

When the show returned from commercial, Ford was still being worked on. First by Otis again, then Theory. Ford landed a DDT on Theory and tossed a charging Gable out of the ring. Ford leaped to tag in Dawkins, but Gable pulled him off the apron. Dawkins chased Gable, but was clotheslined by Otis. Ford tagged in Lashley and Theory ran away. Gable got the tag in and Lashley tossed him around. Dawkins tackled Theory onto the announcer’s desk. Lashley powerslammed Gable, but Otis broke up the pin at two. Otis tossed Ford out of the ring and back elbowed Dawkins. Lashley speared Otis and Ford hit the Frog Splash on him as well. Gable snuck up behind Ford and hit him with a Rolling German suplex. Gable then suplexed Lashley and hit a moonsault on him for a two count. Lashley was able to recover and spear Gable for the win.

WINNERS: Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits in 11:00.

-After the match, Otis held his stomach and “vomited” up the hot dog’s from earlier, barely missing Gable. The commentators were gagging.

(Doucette’s Analysis: The match was good. Lots of action and highspots. Alpha Academy is an okay tag team, but I have been waiting for Chad Gable’s Kurt Angle-esque solo run for ages now. He should have held a singles title by now. Of course, the “vomitng” probably had Vince McMahon in stitches.)

-Megan Morant hoped Otis was okay and introduced Becky Lynch. Becky said nobody cares about Otis. Becky said her body is broken from the match on Saturday and said she shouldn’t have had to fight for her recent title shots, but she did anyway. Becky said she is ready for Asuka, but Asuka isn’t ready for “No Holds Barred Becky”.

-R-Truth came to the ring dressed as Uncle Sam for a fourth of July celebration segment. [c]

-”Uncle Sam” R-Truth encouraged the crowd to chant “USA!” Truth said today is his favorite holiday. Truth references the movie “Independence Day” and said we are here to honor the heroes who saved the Earth from the alien invasion in 1996. Truth namedrops Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, and Vivica A. Fox. Truth said he wanted to read his favorite line from the constitution “Welcome to Earth”.

(Doucette’s Analysis: This was funny and the crowd enjoyed it. R-Truth always makes the silly segments work.)

-Ludwig Kaiser interrupted to introduce himself and the Intercontinental Champion Gunther to the ring. Truth encouraged the crowd to continue the “USA!” chants. Gunther slapped off Truth’s Uncle Sam hat.

(Doucette’s Analysis: It took Gunther two attempts, so it looked a bit disjointed, but the point was made.)

(6) R-TRUTH vs. GUNTHER (w/Ludwig Kaiser)

This was an impromptu match. The bell rang and Gunther kicked Truth in the face, then beat him down. Truth fought back and tried a scissor kick, but Gunther clotheslined him. Gunther nailed a powerbomb on Truth for the three count.

WINNER: Gunther in 0:50.

-Sarah Schreiber caught up with Alexa Bliss backstage who reiterated she doesn’t have friends in WWE. Bliss announced her title aspirations and to get a matching title for Lily. Asuka walked up and said she will beat Becky Lynch then be the next Raw Women’s Champion.

-A graphic aired for the Reigns-Lesnar match at SummerSlam.[c]

-Another mysterious promo. I noticed Jeff Hardy-like arm sleeves, an olympic medal, and a license plate that read “Latino Heat”.

(Doucette’s Analysis: My wife told me she saw someone on Twitter thought this is Edge because of his famous feuds with Jeff Hardy, Kurt Angle, and Eddie Guerrero. But, it HAS to be Bray Wyatt though, right?)

-A video package aired recapping the rivalry between Reigns and Lesnar.

(Doucette’s Analysis: “WE PROMISE THIS IS THE ABSOLUTE, FINAL, LAST MATCH BETWEEN THEM.” – WWE)

-Becky Lynch made her entrance for the No Holds Barred match. Becky went to pull out a table from under the ring. [c]

-Asuka made her way onto the stage holding a trash can. A recap of Asuka’s return two months ago at Becky’s expense. Back at ringside, Becky clutched a chair as Asuka entered the ring.

(7) BECKY LYNCH vs. ASUKA – No Holds Barred Match

Becky tried to attack first, but Asuka hit her with the trashcan and a Shining Wizard for a two count. Asuka hit Becky in the back with the chair and went outside to get another chair, but Becky kicked her. Becky took too long to set up the chair in between the turnbuckles and Asuka hit her with a spinning strike. Asuka catapulted off an open chair to dropkick Becky and executed a facebuster onto the chair. Asuka tried a suplex and then a powerbomb off the apron, but Becky fought her off. Becky hit a Bexploder onto a pile of chairs and hit her with a chair also. Asuka used a chair to strike Becky and then used a hit attack on Becky that sent them both crashing through the barricade. There was another split-screen commercial break as Becky whacked Asuka with a Kendo stick.

Asuka fought back and tried a suplex onto the pile of chairs. Becky blocked, but Asuka threw her into the ring steps. Asuka attacked with the Kendo stick and Becky retreated into the crowd. Asuka chased her, but Becky nailed a back kick. Asuka threw a bag of plastic cups at Becky and hit her with strikes as the action returned to the ringside area. Asuka countered with a baseball slide and threw more chairs into the ring.

Back from the break, Becky took over and piled a few chairs onto Asuka. Becky went to the top rope, but Asuka stopped her and landed a suplex off the top onto the pile of chairs. This knocked out both competitors, but Asuka got a pin for only two. A “This is awesome!” chant rang out. Asuka wagged her finger to the fans and put the trash can on Becky’s head. Asuka hit some kicks and then a top rope dropkick with the can still on Becky’s head. Asuka went outside to grab a table, but Becky rammed her into the ring steps. Becky brought the table inside to set it up, but Asuka attacked her from behind. Becky fought Asuka off again to try setting up the table again, but Asuka tried the Asuka Lock. Becky backed Asuka into the corner, but Asuka elbowed her off the ring apron to the outside. Asuka rolled Becky back into the ring, and grabbed an umbrella from under the ring. Back inside, Becky grabbed the umbrella on an attempted strike. Asuka sprayed the Green Mist at Becky, but Becky held up the umbrella to shield herself from it. Becky was shocked for a second and Asuka kicked her in the head for a two count. Asuka put Becky on the table, and went to the top rope. Becky recovered and followed her up, hitting the Manhandle Slam off the top rope through the table for the three count.

WINNER: Becky Lynch in 11:00.

-Becky celebrated and yelled “I am back!” as the show went off air.

(Doucette’s Analysis: A little clunky, but overall good. I think their match a few weeks ago was better, but I like it fine enough. The Manhandle Slam from the top rope always looks devastating and believable as a super finisher. I am intrigued to see where Becky goes from here.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was an okay show. I don’t think it was phoned in because of the Independence Day holiday, but the past few weeks were more intriguing.

There was quite a bit of filler with the constant Money in the Bank and Reigns-Lesnar recaps. It didn’t feel like many storylines were advanced toward SummerSlam.

It felt like a show that will be mostly forgotten next week and of no consequence. Basically a Raw house show that aired live.