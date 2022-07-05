SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week on NXT 2.0 it’s The Great American Bash. The show features multiple championship and grudge matches.

First, Bron Breakker will defend his NXT Championship against Cameron Grimes. Grimes lost the NXT North American Championship at In Your House and moved himself right into Breakker’s sights. Grimes and Breakker have a feud born out of respect, but that culminated with Breakker injuring himself last week during the go-home show. Breakker announced that he had been cleared to compete and will still defend his title on the show.

The Women’s Tag Team Championships are on the line this week as well. Toxic Attraction will defend against Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade. Perez and Jade earned the opportunity at the titles by defeating Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. The duo has been feuding with Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne for the last few weeks.

Carmelo Hayes will defend his North American Championship against Grayson Waller. Hayes won the title from Grimes earlier this summer. The other title match on the show is The Creed Brothers vs. Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp. Last week on the show, The Diamond Mine imploded after Strong got involved with Creed Brothers title business. The Creed Brothers won the NXT Tag Team Championship at the In Your House PLE.

Other matches on the show include Tiffany Stratton vs. Wendy Choo and Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams.

