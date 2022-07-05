News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/4 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Liv Morgan and Theory celebrate big MITB wins, Fourth of July themes, Miz and Ciampa unite, Becky vs. Asuka, Lashley-Theory interact, Hot Dogs and Puke (27 min.)

July 5, 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Liv Morgan and Theory celebrating big MITB wins, Fourth of July skits and videos, Miz and Ciampa unite, Becky Lynch vs. Asuka, Bobby Lashley and Theory interact, a Hot Dog Eating Contest leading to Otis puking on TV, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*