FREE PODCAST 7/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado & Stoup: On-site report, Fourth of July theme, Liv’s celebration, Theory’s push, live callers (128 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup and Javier Machado from PWTorch to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. They begin with a discussion about the Becky Lynch character and where it’s headed after tonight’s main event win. Then they’re joined by an on-site correspondent from San Diego, Calif. to discuss off-air happenings before, during, and after Raw plus crowd reactions. They then delve into Liv Morgan’s big week, Theory’s big week, the future of the Street Profits as singles wrestlers, the Fourth of July theme, Kevin Patrick filling in for Jimmy Smith, and much more with live callers and email questions.

