Liv Morgan is the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion.

On the WWE Money in the Bank PLE, Morgan won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. Later in the night, Morgan ran out to cash in on Ronda Rousey, after Rousey successfully defended her title against Natalya. Morgan ran out to the ring and was put into an ankle lock submission by Rousey right away. Morgan was able to reverse the move and ended up rolling Rousey up for the victory.

Liv Morgan has flirted with the world title various times throughout her tenure on the WWE main roster. She’s had matches with Becky Lynch, and other top stars, but Money in the Bank 2022 is the most significant night of her career by a wide margin.

Money in the Bank featured a men’s title change as well. Bobby Lashley defeated Theory to win the the WWE United States Championship. Later in the night, Theory was entered into the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match and won to secure an opportunity at the world title.

