7/2 WWE MONEY IN THE BANK RESULTS: Full report and analysis of both MITB matches, Theory vs. Lashley, Rousey vs. Natalya, Belair vs. Carmella

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK

JULY 2, 2022

LAS VEGAS, NEV.

STREAM ON PEACOCK & PPV

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton

(1) ASUKA vs. BECKY LYNCH vs. ALEXA BLISS vs. SHOTZI vs. LACEY EVANS vs. LIV MORGAN vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUES – Women’s Money in the Bank

Asuka and Becky went at it early. A minute Rodrigues began bashing various opponents charging at her with the ladder. She pressed a ladder above her head and slammed it. A few minutes later, Becky leaped off the top rope onto a stack of women on a ladder leaning in the corner. (Inexplicably, Smith characterized that as “a veteran move” by Becky. Huh?) Bliss cleared the ring and began climbing a ladder. Raquel pulled her off the ladder. Bliss fought free and flung Raquel into the ladder in the corner.

When Lacey got an advantage for the first time, she strolled casually up the ladder, which Graves pointed out was a mistake. She was pulled down. Shotzi and Lacey then battled at the top of the ladder. Shotzi was the first woman in the match to touch the ladder. Lacey knocked her down and grabbed the case. Raquel interrupted the unlatching. Morgan climbed and trabbed at the ladder. Morgan sunset flipped Lacey off the ladder and powerbombed her to the mat. That looked dangerous and and high-impact.

Shotzi lifted Morgan off a ladder onto her shoulders. Shotzi seemed to lose her balance and fall backwards and sidways, sending Morgan onto the ladder as it tipped over. It looked awkward. A “Shotzi!” chant briefly broke out. Shotzi set up the ladder and climbed it. Becky met her mid-rung and knocked her down. Becky adjusted the ladder, which wasn’t quite under the ladder. It was bent and rocking unsteadily. Shotzi yanked her down by her legs. Shotzi went for a top rope senton, but Becky moved. Asuka went for a quick climb, but Raquel yanked her down. Asuka yanked Raquel off the ladder. Racquel threw Asuka out of the ring. Asuka yanked her to ringside.

Raquel yanked the lid off the announce desk and then bridged a ladder across the ring apron and the announce desk. Raquel smashed Asuka’s face on the announce desk, then lifted her for a suplex. Asuka broke free and kicked Raquel. Racquel caught her leg. Asuka broke free and leaped into an armbar on Raquel. Raquel powered out. Becky intervened. She saw Asuka lying on the bridged ladder and then looked over at a ladder set up at ringside. Fans popped and chanted “Becky!” She leaped off the ladder and sat down on Asuka’s ribcase. She dropped to the floor and sold a rib injury. It seemed like Becky might have overshot an intended senton. A “This is awesome!” chant rang out.

Back in the ring a few minute later, Becky tipped over two ladders that had women fighting on them. She then quickly climbed another, but Morgan intervened. Becky knocked the Morgan ladder over, but Morgan rebounded with her foot, knocked down Becky, and then pulled the ladder off the hook to win. Becky threw a fit at ringside as Morgan seemed genuinely moved by the moment as she celebrated.

WINNER: Liv Morgan in 17:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: I absolutely didn’t expect her to win. I didn’t think there was a perfect obvious scenario in terms of who should win, so it was anyone’s game in that sense, but Morgan was at the bottom of my list in terms of where she’s been in the booking scheme and already coming up short in title matches, plus being a babyface who didn’t seem to have a momentum. But surprises can be good, especially if it’s part of a good storyline yet to play out. This certainly will factor into Becky going forward. The match itself was all-action, not always smooth, but dramatic.)

-A commercial for Summerslam aired. [c]

(2) THEORY vs. BOBBY LASHLEY – U.S. Title match

A loud “Bobby!” chant rang out at the start. Lashley overpowered Theory easily on a collar and elbow. Theory bailed out to ringside and smashed his forearms on the barricade. When Theory charged at Lashley, Lashley lifted and slammed him hard. Lashley went for a spear, but Theory saw him coming and rolled to the ring apron. Lashley grabbed him and knocked him hard off the apron to the floor. Lashley lifted Theory onto his shoulders and was going to ram Theory into the ringpost, but Theory blocked it and then kneed him in the head and rammed him into the ringpost. He followed with a nice running elbow to the chest before returning to the ring to gloat.

They battled back and forth at ringside. Theory leaped off the ring apron. Lashley went to catch him, but Theory flew over his head. Lashley recovered and then rammed Theory into the ringpost as he tried to do earlier. Back in the ring, Theory dropped to the mat and curled up into a fetal position. Lashley stopped. Graves praised the strategy. He said Lashley pausing was a sign of his maternal instinct. Lashley mounted Theory in the corner for punches, but Theory slipped free and then knocked Lashley hard to the mat with a running forearm. He scored a one count.

They battled back and forth. Theory leaped onto the top rope and then landed a superkick that showed a little light, but sent Lashley to the mat. Graves called it a glancing blow. Theory scored a two count, then flexed his bicep and grounded Lashley with a chinlock. Lashley powered Theory up a minute later and went for a Hurt Lock, but Theory broke free. Lashley overhead tossed Theory and then crashed into him in the corner twice. He then went for a suplex, but Theory slipped free and rolled to the ring apron. Theory snapped Lashley’s neck over the top rope. When he charged at Lashley, Lashley pressed him into the air and turned it into a powerslam for a near fall. The announcers sold Lashley’s sequence there in a big way.

Theory took over and scored a near fall after a dropkick. Theory lifted Lashley for his finisher, but Lashley poowered out and rolled up Theory for a near fall. Theory raked Lashley’s eyes and then speared him. He set up his finisher again, but Lashley slipped free and applied a Hurt Lock for the tapout win. Lashley was bleeding from his mouth as he celebrated his win.

WINNER: Lashley in 11:00 to capture the U.S. Title. (***)

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good match. Both wrestlers played their roles really well. Theory is on a course to being a top tier player for WWE. Lashley’s clean win secures his top tier main event stature.)

-Sarah Schreiber interviewed Morgan backstage in the ring set. She was still selling her emotional reaction. Morgan said he contract gives her a chance to cash in anytime over the next year. She said she doesn’t want to mess it up because she’s never wanted anything more than to be a champion. She wants to celebrate for now, though. [c]

-They went to the announcers who recapped the outcomes of the first two matches.

(3) BIANCA BELAIR vs. CARMELLA – Raw Title match

Carmella got control early. Belair made a comeback, but Carmella slapped her and went for a head scissors. Belair gave Carmella two backbreakers instead. (I learned Smith thinks “undoubtedly” end in “-bly.”) Belair went for a moonsault, but Carmella moved. Belair charged at Carmella at ringside and knocked her down.

A few minutes later, Belair marched in place mid-suplex and then dropped Carmella to the mat. She mounted Carmella in the corner and then flipped to the mat and punched her. Carmella took a nice bump. “She’s not even on my dental insurance yet!” Graves exclaimed. Carmella surprised Belair with a small package for a two count. She followed up with a superkick for a two count. Belair fired back with a punch and a quick K.O.D. for the win.

WINNER: Belair in 6:00 to retain the Raw Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was quick, but good while it lasted. I like the strong win being booked for Belair, especially against an opponent who was filling in for an injured Rhea Ripley and wasn’t built up much before this match. It keeps Belair strong as a lead babyface champion.)

-Carmella attacked Belair during her post-match celebration. Smith called it disgusting. Graves said it’s called making a point so everybody is still talking about her. Saxton said it was Carmella way of coping with just not being at Belair’s level on this night. Carmella walked to ringside and yelled back at Belair and called the cheapest and tackiest and laziest and then blew her a kiss.

-A commercial hyped upcoming live event dates through November with 41 new events on sale on July 15.

-A Summerslam commercial aired.

-They went to the announcers who threw to Logan Paul’s announcement that he’s signed a contract with WWE. Graves said it’s made headlines everywhere. Then a clip aired of Logan signing his WWE contract. He said he didn’t sign it to team up wit The Miz, but rather he signed it so he can beat The Miz’s ass at Summerslam.

-Smith said Miz will respond to Logan on Raw on Monday.

-They cut to a clip from earlier in the day with Bliss walking into her locker room. She saw Lilly had bought a bunch of a new clothes and asked how she bought it all. She then saw the “WWE Visa Card” and said that’s obviously how she paid for it. Fans audibly groaned at this being a commercial. Bliss opened a small box that had tiny roller skates in it. She said she appreciated it, but next time buy them in her size. Scattered groans and boos from fans.

(4) THE USOS vs. THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) – WWE Undisputed Tag Team title match