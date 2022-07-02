SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Warrior Wrestling has announced that former Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, will join their Stadium Series night two event on August 20th. The company did not announce an opponent for Blanchard.

Blanchard has been embroiled in controversy since situations of bullying and racism were brought to light by fellow talents in the industry. Blanchard vacated the Impact title in June of 2020 and has wrestled a limited number of dates since then. She is a former Warrior Wrestling women’s champion.

Warrior Wrestling provided an exclusive comment to PWTorch on the booking of Blanchard and stands by the choice to do so.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tessa Blanchard as she returns to Warrior Wrestling. Tessa has been with us since our very first show, and she was the first Warrior Wrestling Women’s Champion. As a performer and as a professional, Tessa has been absolutely excellent to work with over the years, and we look forward to having her back home at Warrior. We understand that there are members of the internet wrestling community who feel deeply negative toward Tessa. Everyone has a right to their own opinion and to voice that opinion, and we don’t begrudge them that right.”

Warrior Wrestling’s Stadium Series began during the pandemic in 2020. The three night even will take place on July 23, August 20, and September 3.

Athena will defend her Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship against Kylie Rae on night one.

