Bobby Lashley will put his WWE United States Championship on the line at Summerslam in a rematch against Theory.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Lashley and Theory kicked off the show with Theory revealing that WWE management had green lit his rematch for the United States Title at Summerslam. At Money in the Bank on Saturday, Lashley tapped Theory out to take the championship. Later in the show, Theory was added into the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match and won it, thus securing a world title opportunity whenever he wants one.

Theory defeated Finn Balor earlier in the year to win the US Championship, his first in WWE. He has been a pushed act all year long after being positioned as Vince McMahon’s protege since November of 2021.

WWE Summerslam airs live on Peacock from Nashville on July 30. The only other match announced for the show is Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing Match.

