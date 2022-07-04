7/4 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Money in the Bank fallout, Miz responds to Logan Paul, Mysterios-Judgment Day

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

JULY 4, 2022

SAN DIEGO, CALIF.

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-A narrated introduction with a Fourth of July theme included some clever word play with WWE wrestler signature phrases.

-Corey Graves introduced the show along side Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Graves said Jimmy Smith was on vacation, so Patrick is filling in. They said Liv Morgan was present fresh off her victory over Ronda Rousey. Plus, Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits vs. Theory & The Alpha Academy and The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day

(Keller’s Analysis: Smith ought to dust off his resumé.)

-Mike Rome introduced Lashley, who came out with his newly-won U.S. Title belt. Fans chanted “Bobby! Bobby!” He said he’s been waiting for this moment for a long time. “Welcome to Monday Night Raw!” he said with enthusiasm. He mentioned the Fourth of July. Fans briefly chanted “USA! USA!” He said he’s proud to be standing there as the U.S. Champion. He said the title doesn’t make the man, it’s the man who names the title. He said there is not another man in any division or any promotion that can beat him for this U.S. Title. (That’s very un-WWE-like to acknowledge that there are other promotions on the minds of wrestlers within their cannon.)

Theory came out to his music. He asked Lashley why he gets to kick off Raw. He said everyone has been waiting since Saturday night to hear from “Mr. Headline Himself.” He said the world is talking about the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank in history. He said it was hard work for him at MITB. Fans chanted “You suck!” as he entered the ring. He said Lashley had him in the first half, but “just like Michael Jordan, just like Tom Brady – hell, both of them combined – I shined brighter than ever in the clutch.” He said he grabbed the briefcase and proved he can “do this all day.” Lashley said he thought he was actively trying to become an arrogant jackass, but he was wrong “because this is just second-nature to you.” He asked if it crossed his mind that someone gifted him a spot in the MITB ladder match because he shattered his ego into a million pieces.

Theory told Lashley to back away and then reminded him they’ll share ring time in the six-man later. “Bobby, I see you, you see me, and I’m just making it happen,” he said. “I’m always making it happen, Bobby.” He said he’s going straight to the top with the MITB briefcase. He said he was informed earlier today, he’s going to get a rematch at Summerslam against him so he can “take back my United States Championship.” Fans booed. Theory said they can boo, but that’s just the start of his Summerslam plans. He said whoever is the last man standing between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar is going “A-Town down.” He said at only 24 years old, he’s going to cash in his MITB contract and walk out of Nashville as the greatest champion in WWE history.

Lashley told Theory he forgot the “if-part” of his plan, because he still has to make it to Summersalm. He said the fans deserve some fireworks. Theory threw the briefcase at Lashley, then hit him. Then he bashed him with the briefcase until it broke open. He quickly closed it and swung at Lashley. Lashley caught it and chokeslammed Theory. Theory grabbed the briefcase and rolled to the floor and scurried to the back as Lashley played to the crowd.

(Keller’s Analysis: Theory continues to do everything that Vince McMahon could hope for someone as young as him whose trajectory is to be a top tier consistent wrestler for WWE for years to come. Lashley had a standout performance for him too. He’s never going to be a top level main event promo, but he was good there and too command with confidence from the start.)

-Megan Morant interviewed Rey and Dominik Mysterio backstage. He said the Judgment Day might’ve offered to advise him, but he wouldn’t want to learn from anyone other than his dad. Rey said he and his son were the first father and son duo to become tag champions in WWE, “so I must be doing something right.” He brought up that it’s been ten years since he wrestled in his hometown of San Diego. He said it’s Dominik’s first time. He said they will teach Judgment Day how to respect the Mysterios in the 619.

-The Mysterios made their ring entrance. Finn Balor and Damian Priest attacked them from behind. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

(1) REY & DOMINIK MYSTERIO vs. THE JUDGMENT DAY (Finn Balor & Damian Priest)

The match started during the break. Dominik got a hot-tag right after the break and rallied against Balor. Balor tagged out to Priest. A minute later, Priest punched Rey out of mid-air after a springboard. When Dominik tagged in and went for a 619 on Balor, Priest blocked it and then threw him into the ringside barricade. They cut to another split-screen break. [c/ss]

Back from the break, Rey got the hot-tag and rallied against Priest. He awkwardly landed on a Priest after a slightly-botched move and scored a near fall. He landed a seated senton, but Balor broke up the cover. Priest took over after countering a 619 attempt by Rey. He kicked Dominik off the ring apron, then went back after Rey. He tagged in Balor who went for the Coup de Grace. Rey moved. The Mysterios then landed double 619s. Rey landed a top rope splash with some Eddie Guerrero mannerisms built-in, but Priest leveraged Rey’s shoulders down for a near fall. Priest threw a chair into the ring. Balor jabbed Dominik with it, then turned to use it against Rey. Rey dropped to the mat and pretended to get hit. The ref turned around and thought Balor used it, so he disqualified Priest & Balor. The announcers talked about that being a signature Eddie Guerrero tactics. Graves said, “If you can’t out-muscle them, out-think them.”

WINNERS: The Mysterios in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Interesting to see WWE go to split-screen breaks here. Is this the new policy going forward? The match was solid, although over half of it took place on split-screen.)

-They went to the announcers at ringside who reacted to the Mysterio’s DQ win, then pivoted to the Logan Paul news. A video package aired on Logan signing a “long-term WWE contract.” There were more boos.

-Morant interviewed Miz backstage. She asked how he feels about Logan. He said he’s proud because Logan has found a way to get headlines. He said that’s how he’s built his massive fanbase. He said he surrounds himself with a bunch of yes-men and yes-women, which is successful for him outside of WWE. He said that tactic in WWE will lead to him being humbled. He said he made mistakes when he arrived in WWE from “The Real World.” He told Logan he’s a nice guy and he doesn’t want to see him make the same mistakes he made. He said if he accepts his offer, they can team together and win tag titles. He said if he turns down his offer, he will humble him. Morant told Miz he “quit” his match last week against A.J. Styles. Miz said if anyone is quitting or tapping out or getting pinned, it’s Styles because he doesn’t take kindly to sophomoric jokes. Megan was going to bring up Miz’s tiny balls, but he cut her off and said, “Not you, Megan.” He said he is going to go to the ring and show that he has “colossal, massive, gargantuan, American super-sized balls because I’m the Miz and I’m awesome!”

-Styles’s ring entrance began. Saxton said Miz “should just own his tiny discos.” [c]

-A commercial aired for Summerslam.

-A Fourth of July party took place in a tent. The Street Profits talked for a while until Chad Gable and Otis interrupted. Gable asked how they can be partying after they lost to the Usos. Gable said they lost fair and square, so no more complaining about a shoulder being up. Gable said he has a history lesson for them in the form of an annotated version of the Declaration of Independence. He demanded absolute silence. Montez Ford read from his sheet of paper and said, “This truth to be self-evident that every man and woman has the right to shut Chad Gable up.” Ford slapped Gable in the face with a hot dog. Otis asked how dare him disrespect an American hero. Otis said he can eat 20 hot dogs without breaking a sweat. Angelo Dawkins told Otis that Ford served as United States Marine. He also bragged that he was a three-time hot dog eating champion out of Fairfield, Ohio. Otis said he can out-eat him. “I can suck ’em down like Coca Cola, no chew.” Ford suggested they have a hot dog eating contest.

-They showed the Mysterios backstage when Balor and Priest jumped them from behind and threw them into equipment. Officials and referees demanded they stop. Priest trash-talked Rey in Spanish and shoved his head to the cement floor.

-They went to the announcers at ringside. They pivoted to a plug for NXT’s Great American Bash special episode tomorrow night. “Keep the celebration rolling,” said Graves.

(2) A.J. STYLES vs. THE MIZ

With Styles in control early, Miz bailed out. They cut to a split-screen break. [c/ss]

Styles chased Miz around the ring. Miz kicked Styles when Styles chased him back into the ring. Styles took over the break and scored a near fall after the break after a flurry of offense. “Miz is athletically hampered,” said Graves. “Try competing in a match like this with tennis balls in your pockets. It’s difficult. It messes with your motion, your agility.” Styles blocked a Miz figure-four attempt and then hit a Phenomenal Forearm for a clean win.

WINNER: Styles in 8:00.

-Tommaso Ciampa attacked Styles from behind during his post-match attack. Saxton said Ciampa seems to always be around Miz. Graves said wants to impress “the A-List Superstar” and follow in his footsteps. Styles fired back with a Pelé kick. Miz then caught Styles from behind with a Skull Crushing Finale. Patrick said Styles had that winning feeling cut short. Miz and Ciampa shook hands afterward. Graves said, “Every great leading man needs a supporting cast.:”

(Keller’s Analysis: So it looks like Miz & Ciampa vs. Styles & Logan Paul at Summerslam.)

-Patrick hyped Liv Morgan would be on Raw next. [c]

-Postcard shots aired of San Diego, Calif.

[HOUR TWO]

-A video recap aired of Morgan’s big night at MITB.

-Morgan made her ring entrance, holding the Smackdown Title above her head. She slapped hands of fans on her way to the ring. A “You deserve it” chant rang out when he music stopped. She yelled, “Thank you guys, but we deserve it!” She said she is so proud to be standing there as the new Smackdown Women’s Champion. She said it all came to fruition at Money in the Bank. She said the fan support got her through the grueling match. She said they stood by her even when she felt she was giving them nothing to believe in. She jumped up and down in elation. She said they gave her the confidence she needed to cash in and beat Ronda Rousey for the Smackdown Championship. She said saying that outloud takes her breath away. She said the title isn’t just for her, it’s for “all of us.” She was interrupted by Natalya. Graves called her “an unexpected guest.”

Natalya said the one person she should be thanking is her because she is the only reason she was able to cash in the contract successfully. She said she destroyed Rousey’s knee with the sharpshooter first. She said she would take a thank you, but she’d rather take her title. Morgan said she feels like she is having a hard time accepting that she lost to Rousey, and since she is the new champion, it makes sense she’s come after the giant target on her back. She said since they’ll now be sharing a locker room on Smackdown, she knows where to find her. Carmella’s music then played.

Carmella told them to go back to Smackdown where they belong. She boasted about her post-match attack on Bianca Belair. She told Morgan to leave the ring and the spotlight to her, “the next Raw Women’s Champion.” Morgan asked Carmella if she’s already had enough of the spotlight when she lost to Bianca at MITB. She said if she really wants her out of the ring, “then make me get out.” Carmella said that gives her a good idea. She asked Natalya if she’s thinking what she’s thinking. They attacked Morgan two-on-one. Bianca Belair then ran out for the save. Carmella turned to her, but Belair beat her up. An “EST!” chant rang out briefly. Belair and Morgan cleared the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: I get Morgan’s appeal as she’s easy to root for because she seems to earnest and humble. She isn’t top-level smooth on the mic or in the ring, but I get why they are giving her another chance here even if she came up short months ago when given a big push, especially if it’s a result of having to call an audible from the Rousey-Charlotte feud.)

Adam Pearce walked out and said they’ve earned themselves a tag match right now. Saxton said the Raw Champion and Smackdown Champion are going to team up next. [c/ss]

(3) BIANCA BELAIR & LIV MORGAN vs. NATALYA & CARMELLA

The match began during the split-screen break. Graves accused Belair of never seeing a spotlight she didn’t want to steal. Saxton took up the defense of Belair. After a flurry of offense by Belair, Natalya dropped to the floor. When Belair reached for her, Carmella kicked her into the ringpost. They cut to a standard break. [c]

Back from the break, Carmella had Belair grounded mid-ring in a chinlock. Belair eventually hot-tagged Morgan in. Morgan rallied against Natalya leading to a near fall, broken up by Carmella. Natalya landed a discus clothesline. Belair broke up the cover. Carmella dove onto Belair at ringside, but Belair caught her. Carmella slipped free and shoved Belair into the ringpost. In the ring, Morgan blocked a sharpshooter and then then hit her Oblivion finisher for the win.

WINNER: Morgan & Belair in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Solid tag match. It gave a little boost to Morgan’s star power to share the ring with Raw Champion Bianca Belair. It was a cool pit-stop moment between MITB and her celebrating on Smackdown.)

-They went to the Fourth of July party and showed wrestlers mingling. Justafa Ali and Cedric Alexander stole Veer’s plate of food. He pounded the table and chased after them. MVP was giving Omos a pep talk about how many men it took to beat him. He said they just have to stay the course. The 24/7 parade ran past them. Reggie bumped into Omos. Omos threw him. Back to the Profits, they were chatting with Ezekiel. He said he was “all Zeked up for the Fourth of July.” He said he has great memories with Elias and Elrod participating in hot dog eating contests. He said nobody won and he ‘Zeked’ everywhere. Ezekiel mistakenly squirted ketchup all over Seth’s white shirt. Seth gave him a death stare, but then broke into laughter (like Brock Lesnar did the first time longtime lead WWE writer Brian Gewirtz introduced himself to him.) Seth then got sinister again and licked ketchup off his finger and walked away. The Profits said it was Seth ‘Zeekin’ Rollins “zeeking out.”

-Seth made his ring entrance. [c]

-Seth’s music was still playing as they returned from the break. He was dancing in the ring.