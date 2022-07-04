Shotzi responds to fan criticism with length social media post

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Shotzi took to social media on Monday to respond to fan criticism regarding her performance at Money in the Bank in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

“There are three things I care about after a match,” Shotzi wrote. “Is everyone safe. Did everyone have fun? Did the crowd react? Nobody got hurt. We all had a blast and the Vegas crowd was hot, hot hot! I felt on top of the world after that match and was so excited to finally have my first hardcore match in over a year. I wouldn’t have done anything I didn’t practice or thought I couldn’t do safely. But, I’m not a wrestle robot. I’m human and slips happen, especially in a chaotic, unpredictable ladder match. I can take a joke and laugh at myself. One of the first things I said was, ‘I can’t wait to see that spot on Botchamania.’ But, comments like ‘you should be fired’ and other terrible things admittedly hit hard. I had to have a few friends wipe the tears off my face and slap some sense into me and remind me who the F I am. That being said, all my haters can suck my big giant hairy mangos.”

The women’s Money in the Bank ladder match opened the Money in the Bank PLE. Liv Morgan won the briefcase and cashed it in on Ronda Rousey later in the show to win the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship.

