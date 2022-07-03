SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The plans for Ronda Rousey at Summerslam have reportedly changed.

Dave Meltzer is reporting that after losing the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan at the Money in the Bank PLE, Rousey will continue to feud with Morgan, leading to a match at Summerslam. The report indicates that all signs pointed to Charlotte Flair vs. Rousey at Summerslam, but that plan is no longer on the table.

Liv Morgan won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. In a backstage promo, she said she would simply celebrate the win, but then ran out for a cash-in on Rousey after her successful title defense against Natalya.

Rousey trapped Morgan in a ankle lock submission as soon as the bell rang, but Morgan was able to counter it into a pin for the victory. It’s her first championship in WWE.

Ronda Rousey won the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Charlotte Flair in an “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash. Flair has been away from WWE since losing the championship on that show.

CATCH-UP: Montez Ford reportedly in line for singles push