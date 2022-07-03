Montez Ford reportedly in line for singles push

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Montez Ford is reportedly in line for a singles push in WWE.

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that the way commentary spoke about Ford and his physique during the Money in the Bank tag team title match on Saturday between The Street Profits and Usos was to position Ford for a run as a singles act. The report indicates that there are many in WWE that are high on Montez Ford, especially because of the new physique. The announce team said that Ford put on 20 pounds of muscle.

The Street Profits lost to The Usos at Money in the Bank, though the finish was in question because the referee missed Ford’s shoulder being off the mat during the three count.

On Monday Night Raw this week, The Street Profits were asked about whether or not they were getting along as a team and confirmed that they were.

The Street Profits are former WWE Tag Team Champions and former NXT Champions.

