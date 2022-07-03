FREE PODCAST 7/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (7-3-17) Joel Gertner talks Extreme Rising & Smackdown, plus Real Deal Flashback, VIP – Live Events & News (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the July 3, 2017 episode featuring PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill & PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell. They chat with former ECW ring announcer Joel Gertner in a pre-recorded Fourth of July episode discussing the Extreme Rising tour and Tuesday’s live Smackdown episode in depth. Also included is a Real Deal w/Pat McNeill Flashback episode with the author of the “Ring of Fire” book on Chris Benoit. Then a discussion of the latest news and the Events Center.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO