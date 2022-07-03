FREE PODCAST 7/3 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (7-3-17) Enzo’s promo, Reigns-Braun ambulance angle, Joe-Lesnar interview, and more with callers & emails (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show flashback, we jump back five years to the July 3, 2017 episode where PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell discuss Raw including Enzo’s promo, the Roman Reigns-Braun Strowman angle at the end, the Samoa Joe-Brock Lesnar interview, more Great Balls of Fire developments, and other topics on Dean Ambrose, Miz, Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and more with email questions and live calls mixed in, including an on-site correspondent from inside the arena in Phoenix.

