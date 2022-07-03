FREE PODCAST 7/3 – WKPWP Interview Classic with ex-WWE Creative John Piermarini (10 Yrs Ago): Reaction to Cena divorce, Cena-Rock dynamite, Lesnar push, Cena nine year old comment, more (161 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (6-29-2012), Wade Keller interviews former WWE Creative Team member John Piermarini (2009-2010), who returned to the show for the first time this year. He reacted to major stories this week and biggest stories so far this year including the John Cena-Rock dynamic, the push of Brock Lesnar, the Cena divorce, Cena’s nine year old fan’s comment this week, his reaction to last night’s Impact, and much more all from the perspective of someone who worked closely behind the scenes with Vince McMahon and current top stars.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO