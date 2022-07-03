FREE PODCAST 7/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: WWE Money in the Bank post-show with Lindberg & Hazelwood (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Bruce Hazelwood fill in for Greg Parks to discuss Money in the Bank 2022 including the Men and Women’s MITB matches, Lashley vs. Theory for the U.S. title, Carmella vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s title, Usos vs. Street Profits for the Undisputed Tag Titles, Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s title, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO