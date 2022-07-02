News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/2 – WWE Money in the Bank Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Full analysis of surprise MITB winners, a cash-in, two women’s title matches, Lashley vs. Theory, and sidebars on bees and Tim Silvia (68 min.)

July 2, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch columnist Rich Fann for full analysis of WWE Money in the Bank including the surprise winners in both MITB matches and a cash-in, along with two women’s title defenses and a U.S. Title defense. Also, sidebars on bees and Tim Silvia.

