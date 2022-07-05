Big E reveals he won’t need surgery on injured neck

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Big E confirmed via social media that he will not need surgery on his injured neck. He has been away from action in WWE since getting hurt in a match with Ridge Holland on Smackdown.

“Update!” Big E wrote. “My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table.”

Update! My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) July 4, 2022

Big E is a multi-time world tag team champion in WWE, a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, and former WWE Champion. Last year, he won the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed in his contract on Bobby Lashley to win the world title — his first in WWE.

There is no timetable as to when Big E may return to action for WWE.

