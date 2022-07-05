News Ticker

Big E reveals he won’t need surgery on injured neck

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

July 5, 2022

Big E gives an update on his neck injury
PHOTO CREDIT: WWE
Big E confirmed via social media that he will not need surgery on his injured neck. He has been away from action in WWE since getting hurt in a match with Ridge Holland on Smackdown.

“Update!” Big E wrote. “My C1 isn’t ossifying (forming bone) quite yet. The current plan is to get more scans at the one year mark & see how it’s progressing. The great news is I feel tremendous & surgery is off the table.”

Big E is a multi-time world tag team champion in WWE, a former WWE Intercontinental Champion, and former WWE Champion. Last year, he won the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed in his contract on Bobby Lashley to win the world title — his first in WWE.

There is no timetable as to when Big E may return to action for WWE.

