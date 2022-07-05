FREE PODCAST 7/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: (7-3-2012) Keller & Powell discuss Cena-Punk, Vince digs at Hulk, Money in the Bank, Doink, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (7-3-2012), host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell take live phone calls and answer email questions on a wide variety of topics including lots of thoughts on the previous night’s Raw, Money in the Bank speculation, TNA, Doink, C.M. Punk-John Cena, Vince McMahon’s digs at Hulk Hogan, protecting wrestlers’ heel characters, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO