VIP AUDIO 7/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago PPV Roundtable – (6-27-2004): Keller hosts a review of WWE Great American Bash 2004, one of the worst PPVs of WWE era, with Taker vs. Dudleys, Cena in four-way U.S. Title match, JBL vs. Eddie (51 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting the WWE Great American Bash 2004 VIP Post-PPV Roundtable Podcast with Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell from June 27, 2004. This was perhaps the worst PPV of WWE era (as opposed to the WWF era), headlined by Undertaker vs. the Dudleys, plus Bradshaw vs. Eddie Guerrero, Sable vs. Torrie Wilson, John Cena vs. Booker T vs. RVD vs. Renee Dupree, Chavo Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio, Kenzo Suzuki vs. Billy Gunn, and more.

This is the restart of our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts beginning with this episode. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

