FREE PODCAST 7/12 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (7-12-2017) Keller & Powell talk Lesnar, Samoa Joe, Enzo-Cass, Cena, Styles, Social Media with live callers, emails (152 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-12-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell answer calls about Lesnar, Samoa Joe, Enzo-Cass, Alberto, SMW, Cena, Styles, Battleground, Jinder, and more with callers. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they ponder possible changes to the Roster Split set-up, social media prudence for wrestlers, the GFW Alberto suspension, and reflecting on the top stories of the Livecast years (2010-2017).

