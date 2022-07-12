SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-Brock Lesnar is a blast isn’t he? The reaction from the audience was a bit more tempered than usual, but the act is a bit stale – it’s been about a year since he’s been playing this babyface character. That said, we got a genuine look into Lesnar before he started talking. He seemed moved by the chant he got and addressed that chant in a classy way.

-Now, the Lesnar vs. Reigns match at Summerslam? Not as much of a blast. Paul Heyman is trying and promising mass destruction at Summerslam in their Last Man Standing match, but the story is just over at this point. When someone like Heyman is scraping the bottom of the barrel on words to say, you know there is a problem.

-This week Raw felt like a bit of a filler show except of Theory. Look, he had a great night. On the microphone in the first segment, he looked completely in place with Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar. A good sign given the push he’s getting.

-The Judgement Day is giving Retribution a run for its money as worst faction in a long, long while. It’s just not working. Damian Priest and Finn Balor don’t have chemistry and the focus of their wrath, Dominik Mysterio, just isn’t bringing the right expressions or tone in terms of a reaction to the story. Time to pull the plug.

-That said, a good match between Finn Balor and Rey Mysterio. No surprise there.

-Bianca Belair fought Carmella. It happened. Again. The finish was a rough one. Becky Lynch causes Belair to get counted out? That’s a low level of bad even for WWE. Belair looked silly losing the match that way, Carmella gained nothing from that “win” and Lynch looked bad because interfering like she did really felt out of place and unnecessary given her story.

-I like WWE giving Ciampa a reasonable backstory as to why he’s with The Miz. A straighten the tie moment. Ciampa has interestingly gotten himself into a pretty noteworthy Summerslam match if he teams with The Miz to take on A.J. Styles and Logan Paul.

-Is a Alexa Bliss/Nikki A.S.H reunion on the table?

-The Usos have developed a nice presence pivot as an act when they are with Roman Reigns and not with him. They fade smoothly, but strongly into the background with Reigns around and then stand out as top stars without him. That gives them a ton of range for Vince McMahon to keep them on TV in a major way each week.

-We have ourselves a mystery! Who oh who is going to be the special referee for Profits vs. Usos at Summerslam? Mysteries are always fun, but this match really doesn’t need that type of added flare. It’s boiling on its own and the wrong referee can very much shift the tone to something negative quickly.

-Dolph Ziggler the babyface? Didn’t see that one coming, but can TOTALLY see where they are going. Ziggler gets added to the US title match at Summerslam and takes the pin so Lashley and Theory don’t have to. It goes without saying at this point, but WWE c’mon, that’s a terrible reason to make something a triple threat match and you know it.

CATCH-UP: HEYDORN’S DYNAMITE RECEIPT 7/6: Nuts and bolts show lacks excitement, but balances with an attempt at definition