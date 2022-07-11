SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JULY 11, 2022

SAN ANTONIO, TEX. AT AT&T CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY DANNY DOUCETTE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Corey Graves, Kevin Patrick, & Byron Saxton

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a recap of last Friday’s Smackdown. Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Paul Heyman were shown in the ring. Reigns said The Bloodline has all the gold and life is good.

-In the arena, Brock Lesnar’s music hit and he made his way to the ring, greeted by the adulation of the San Antonio crowd. The commentators ran down the rules of the Last Man Standing match which Reigns and Lesnar will engage in at SummerSlam. A “Lesnar” chant rang out as Lesnar grabbed a microphone and said “God bless Texas!” Lesnar said life is good for Roman Reigns, and the crowd booed. Lesnar mentioned a saying that (allegedly) came from Texas, “Pigs get fat, hogs get slaughtered”. Lesnar said Reigns is a hog and he slaughters hogs every day on his farm. Lesnar also said Reigns will get a “S***-kicking”.

Paul Heyman interrupted Lesnar to a chorus of boos. Lesnar and Heyman traded a few insults. Heyman said a betting man would bet on Lesnar, because Lesnar annihilates people and ends careers. Heyman said Lesnar doesn’t care if he sends Reigns to the hospital or the morgue. Lesnar nodded in approval of those comments.However, Heyman said Reigns’ streak is one that Lesnar will not conquer. Heyman said even if he has to train Reigns to pull out Lesnar’s “Heart through his ass”, that is something he will have to do.

Before Lesnar could reply, he was cut off by Theory’s music. Theory arrived on the stage with Money in the Bank briefcase in hand. Theory announced his intentions to regain the U.S. title from Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam. Afterwards, Theory said he will wait for Reigns and Lesnar to beat each other down and take his time coming to the ring to cash in. At which he will win the title by putting a foot on the chest of Reigns or Lesnar. Lesnar challenged Theory to come to the ring and fight him.

Theory referenced facing Lesnar at the Elimination Chamber event to remind everyone of how Lesnar has no regard for human life. Footage is shown of Lesnar hitting an F-5 on Theory off the Elimination Chamber pod onto the steel grate floor around the ring. Theory said he wants revenge for that. Chad Gable and Otis showed up to ringside and Lesnar said when he’s in town all the cockroaches show up. Theory commands Otis and Gable to attack Lesnar. Gable and Otis attacked, but did not phase Lesnar. Lesnar beat Otis and Gable down and threw both of them into the ring steps. Lesnar hit Gable with a belly-to-belly suplex onto the ringside floor and executed an F-5 on Otis through the announcer’s desk. Jimmy Smith called that was “Just an appetizer” for Brock Lesnar as Lesnar posed for the fans in the ring.

(Doucette’s Analysis: That was a pretty hot start. Theory looked like he belonged once again and is making his intentions clear for double championship gold. He even overshadowed Heyman in this segment. That was a nice callback to Lesnar brutalizing Theory at Elimination Chamber as added motivation for him. Hey look! Jimmy Smith still has his job!)

-A graphic aired for a match later in which Riddle and Bobby Lashley were set to take on Seth Rollins and Theory. Also, Bianca Belair was advertised to face Carmella.

-The Mysterio’s music hit and Rey and Dominik Mysterio made their way to the ring, slapping the hands of the ringside fans.[c]

-The commentators highlighted the San Antonio Spurs.

-Finn Balor and Damien Priest made their entrance onto the stage to boos from the crowd. Like last week, Balor is now wrestling in leather pants, which is still a visual adjustment. Priest demands that the fans rise and show respect to The Judgment Day. This was met with loud boos from the crowd. Priest said in a few weeks it will be the twenty-year anniversary of Rey Mysterio in WWE. Priest called Rey washed up and said that Dominik can’t learn anything from him. Priest invited Dominik to join The Judgment Day and step out of Rey’s shadow. Graves noted “It might be a good idea”. Balor mocked Rey’s legend status and said Edge is also a legend and look what happened to him. The footage of Balor, Priest, and Rhea Ripley attacking Edge was shown. Balor called both Edge and Rey bad leaders. Balor then called Rey a bad father.

Rey had enough and attacked Balor. Rey and Dominik attacked both Priest and Balor, but they retreated. [c]

(1)REY MYSTERIO (w/Dominik Mysterio) vs. FINN BALOR (w/Damien Priest)

Back from the break, Balor was choking Rey on the ropes and Priest punched Rey while the referee was distracted. Rey began to make a comeback and took Balor down with a hurricanrana. Rey hit Balor with a diving crossbody on the outside of the ring. Back inside the ring, Balor was able to land a backbreaker on Rey and some strikes to the kidneys. Balor locked in a chinlock and then hit a few more strikes on Rey for a two count. Dominik rallied the fans for Rey, but Balor hit Rey with the suplex. It looked like Balor was about to execute the Three Amigos suplexes, but punched Rey in the back instead. Rey tried going to the top rope, but Balor knocked him down onto the apron and Rey was left hurt, clutching his knee. Balor threw Rey back into the ring, but was briefly distracted by Dominik. Rey came flying under the ring ropes and sunset flipped Balor into the barricade. [c]

Back from the break, Rey caught Balor and hit a hurricanrana off the top rope for a two count. Rey then hit a 6-1-9 on Balor, but went limping up to the top rope and missed a frog splash. Rey then surprised Balor in a crucifix pin, but it only got a two count. Balor landed a reverse DDT and a suplex for a two count. Balor then hit the Coup de Gras on Rey for the three count.

WINNER: Finn Balor in 11:00.

[Doucette’s Analysis: This match was okay. However, we know Balor and Mysterio can do better. Balor got a much needed win though, so that’s good for him.]

-Another graphic aired for the Belair-Carmella match.

-Becky Lynch’s music hit. Becky was straight-faced and focused as she made her way onto the stage. [c]

-A graphic touted an attendance of 156,352 fans that attended WrestleMania weekend.

-Becky Lynch was standing on the announce desk with a microphone. Lynch said she works her ass off every week for a paycheck. Becky said after winning the No Holds Barred match against Asuka last week, she should be the number-one contender. Becky further complained about not being given a title rematch after WrestleMania and demanded a championship match at SummerSlam.

-Bianca Belair’s music hit as Belair made her way to the ring. Becky looked on angrily and shouted at Belair from ringside. Belair jawed with Becky as Carmella made her entrance. Footage was shown of Belair and Carmella’s match at Money in the Bank.

(3) BIANCA BELAIR vs. CARMELLA – Raw title match

Belair started off on offense, trapping Carmella in the turnbuckles, but Carmella countered with a kick and some trash talking. Belair regained the advantage with a shoulder block and slammed Carmella into the announcer’s desk.