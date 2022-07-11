More Vince McMahon news reportedly on the way

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Vince McMahon sexual misconduct story doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon and will reportedly feature more news.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Joe Palazzolo and Ted Mann, the Wall Street Journal reporters who broke the McMahon story in June revealed that the story wasn’t done yet and that they were still continuing to report.

“I think it’s probably not done yet,” Palazzolo said. “And we’re continuing to report. I can just say that we don’t know about another $7.5 million NDA. If you’re asking if there’s something bigger than $7.5 million, no. That’s not something we have in our back pocket. We sort of left it all on the field on this story. There are a couple of things that we didn’t know that we’re still reporting. And sometimes, in similar scandals elsewhere, there are people who have something to share who become a little bit more emboldened to talk about it when some of the first coverage has happened. We’re still working to figure out if there are such people out there.”

Last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Vince McMahon paid out a grand total of over $12 million dollars in hush money payments to four women he allegedly had affairs with throughout the last 16 years. Prior to that, the publication reported that the WWE Board of Directors were investigating McMahon for a $3 million hush money payment made to a former WWE employee with whom he allegedly had an affair with.

The allegations caused Vince McMahon to “step aside” as WWE CEO. Stephanie McMahon is serving in that role right now, but on an interim basis.

