WWE set a new record for largest economic impact in company history with WrestleMania 38 and for Dallas, Tex.

WrestleMania 38 generated a record $206.5 million in economic impact for the Dallas/Arlington region according to Enigma Research Corporation. This marks the first time ever that the event has generated an impact of over $200 million.

“On behalf of the Jones family and the entire Dallas Cowboys organization, we congratulate WWE on their milestone success of WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones. “We were honored to partner with WWE and their Superstars to give back to the community in a multitude of ways during WrestleMania Week.”

“On behalf of the city of Arlington, we congratulate WWE and their fans for surpassing $200 million in economic impact for the first time in WrestleMania history,” said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross. “We are glad to have shared this success and look forward to the opportunity for AT&T Stadium to host a future WrestleMania.”

“We are thrilled that WrestleMania’s return to full capacity generated stupendous record results for our partners in Dallas and Arlington, showcasing the continued growth for WWE’s largest annual celebration,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John P. Saboor. “This success would not have been possible without the tireless support of Mayor Johnson, Mayor Ross, Charlotte Jones and the entire Jones family, the Dallas Cowboys organization, Dallas Sports Commission, American Airlines Center and the rest of our public and private sector partners throughout the region. We now turn our focus to next year’s WrestleMania in Hollywood.”

You can read the full WWE press release here. WrestleMania 38 was a two-night event that featured Steve Austin and Kevin Owens in a main event and Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the Undisputed Universal Championship in the other.

