WWE RAW PREVIEW 7/11: Brock Lesnar returns, Theory vs. Riddle, more

Well, it’s Monday. Let your wrestling week begin. WWE Raw airs live on the USA Network as WWE builds to Summerslam at the end of July.

WWE Raw will feature the return of Brock Lesnar to Monday Night Raw. Lesnar returned to Smackdown on June 17 after the Roman Reigns vs. Riddle WWE Undisputed Universal Championship match. Reigns beat Riddle to retain the title and as Reigns celebrated in the ring, Lesnar appeared and laid him out with an F5. Soon after, it was announced that Lesnar would face Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the world championship at Summerslam.

Lesnar and Reigns squared off at WrestleMania 38 to unify the world titles. Reigns beat Lesnar and Lesnar had not been seen since then.

Riddle and Mr. Money in the Bank, Theory, will collide this week as well. At the Money in the Bank PLE, Theory was a late addition to the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match that included Riddle. Theory won that match and now has an open opportunity at a world title shot whenever he wants it.

Finally, Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE United States Championship in an open challenge during this week’s show as well.

