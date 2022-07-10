SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday’s episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a major return and championship match.

On this week’s episode of Smackdown, it was announced that Brock Lesnar would be appearing on the show. It’s his first appearance since returning to the company on Smackdown on June 17. Lesnar confronted Roman Reigns after Reigns defeated Riddle to retain his Undisputed Universal Championship. Lesnar is scheduled to challenge Reigns for that championship at Summerslam in a Last Man Standing Match.

Monday Night Raw will also feature a United States Championship open challenge by Bobby Lashley. Lashley beat Theory at Money in Bank to win the title.

Theory is also scheduled to be in action on Monday night in a match against Riddle. Theory won the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match and has said he would cash-in on Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar after their match at WWE Summerslam.

