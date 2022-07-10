VIP AUDIO 7/10 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 6 – Hirooki Goto. Rich Kraetsch & Alan4L talk the career of NJPW’s beloved nearly-man (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the sixth edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Celebrating 30 years as an obsessed professional wrestling fan, over the next year Alan will welcome 30 guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. The focus of this episode is the New Japan stalwart, and one of the most hard working wrestler’s of his generation – Hirooki Goto. We were honored to be joined by the editor of Voices of Wrestling, our friend Rich Kraetsch, who shares a common bond with Alan in that, despite Goto never quite reaching the mountain-top of NJPW, he loves him anyway! “Mr. 0-8” in IWGP Heavyweight Title matches may have fallen short in kayfabe, but in reality he’s had one hell of a two-decade career. Alan and Rich discuss what made Goto stand out to them when they became NJPW fans, his greatest rivalries, his crunching offensive arsenal, and what a reliable performer he’s been at both the G1 and Wrestle Kingdom over the years. All this and so much more, and we didn’t even need to stand under a waterfall to prepare! Check it out.

