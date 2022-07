SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Assistant Editor, Zack Heydorn, and PWTorch Contributor, Tyler Sage talk the wrestling news of the week including Vince McMahon allegations and a lot more.

Subscribe to the PWTorch YouTube channel HERE.

CATCH-UP: WWE Monday Night Raw Mid-Year Rating Report: Year to year comparisons, June overview with key metrics