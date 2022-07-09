WWE Monday Night Raw Mid-Year Rating Report: Year to year comparisons, June overview with key metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Monday Night Raw averaged a 1.24 cable household rating* through the first six months, down from last year’s first-half average of 1.29 and down from the 2020 first-half average of 1.47 and the 2019 first half average of 1.78 and the 2018 and 2017 first half averages of 2.12.

In the 18-49 demographic, Raw averaged a 0.47 rating and always ranked near the top of all cable shows on Monday nights in that demographic.

In the male 18-49 demographic, Raw averaged 0.59. In the younger male 18-34 demographic, Raw averaged 0.36.

The average cable household rating for Raw in June was 1.32. The average June rating in 2021 was 1.23. Other monthly average ratings this year are as follows:

May: 1.20 (last year: 1.23)

April: 1.30 (last year: 1.37)

March: 1.32 (last year: 1.30)

February: 1.13 (last year: 1.29)

January: 1.21 (last year: 1.31)

*A household rating is the percentage of homes with access to cable TV watching the program.