7/8 AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT: Cassidy vs. Nese, Kingston vs. Takeshita, plus Gresham & Moriarty, Martinez & Deeb

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

JULY 8, 2022

RECORDED AT THE BLUE CROSS ARENA, ROCHESTER, NY

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired. JR welcomed us, and was joined by Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

(1) EDDIE KINGSTON vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA

Takeshita and Kingston were already in the ring when the show kicked off. Kingston got the early advantage but Takeshita fought to even the odds. Kingston hit a gutwrench suplex. The two went back and forth until Eddie hit his series of chops in the corner. Takeshita hit an elbow strike in the corner, then hit a blue thunder bomb for a close count. [c[

The two fought on the apron as Takeshita took Kingston to the floor. Takeshita made it inside the ring just before the ref counted to ten. Kingsron hit a huge clothesline for two. The crowd chanted “this is awesome” as Takeshita hit a suplex for a very close two count. The two fought in the center of the ring. Kingston hit a suplex but Takeshita fought right back. Kingston hit his back fist and covered for the win.

WINNER: Eddie Kington in 12:30

(Moynahan’s Take: A solid opening with the right person going over.)

– Kris Statlander and Athena addressed Jade Cargill. They called Cargill a coward and said they weren’t going anywhere until they received a TBS Title opportunity. [c]

– A vignette for HOOK was shown.

(2) THE GATES OF AGONY (Kaun & Toa Liona w/Tully Blanchard) vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM & LEE MORIARTY

Gates of Agony quickly took the advantage of Gresham and Moriarity. Moriarity was double teamed but was nearly able to tag in Gresham but was cut off. [c[

Moriarity fought back and took out both members of Gates of Agony, then tagged in Gresham who attacked Moriarity immediately. Moriarity was left to fend for himself as Gresham left. Gresham was quickly pinned for the win.

WINNERS: Gates of Agony in 15:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Not much here but this felt like the best outcome as we build toward a more robust feud for Gresham and Moriarty.)

– Gresham and Blanchard were backstage and basically confirmed an ROH Title defense against Moriarity atd the next ROH PPV.

– The camera was backstage with Kingston who talked about facing Jericho. He said he’d make Jericho bleed, and that each drop of blood would be for his team members.

(3) MERCEDES MARTINEZ & SERENA DEEB vs. CHRISTINA MARIE & KAYLA SPARKS

Deeb started things off early on and took advantage early on. Deeb hit a slingshot throat attack on Marie then tagged in Martinez. Martinez took advantage, then made a bliind tag to ASerena who hit the Serenity Lock for the win.

WINNERS: Deeb and Martinez in 4:00

– After the match, Deeb attacked Martinez as the commentary team made it sound like this match would happen at the ROH PPV.

(Moynahan’s Take: A fine match with a logical next step, and I imagine these two facing off on the upcoming ROH PPV event.)

– Mark Henry was backstage on split screen with members of tonight’s main event. Henry announced that it was “time for the main event.”

(4) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. TONY NESE (w/Mark Sterling)

Nese took an early advantage as Cassidy played to the crowd. Cassidy rolled to the outside, then took Nese outside as he kept his hands in his pockets. Nese took Cassidy down to the mat as the crowd jeered. Cassidy went for a quick backslide and the two hit a stalemate.Nese hit a big hammer uppercut then kicked Cassidy to the mid section. [c]

Nese continued the advantage as we came back from break. Cassidy went for a spinning DDT but Nese countered. Cassidy fought out of the corner but Nese continued to take control. Nese perched Cassidy on the top rope. Cassidy fought back and rocked Nese to the mat. Sterling got to the ropes but was taken down by Danhausen. Cassidy hit his finish on Nese but Nese kicked out. Nese hit a German suplex for two, then hit another quick move for two. Cassidy reversed a pumphandle into a DDT, then hit another. Cassidy came off the tip with another DDT for a close fcoint.

Cassidy looked at Sterling on the apron. Nese attacked from behind and barely got a pin attempt. Sterling entered the ring but Danhause took him out. Cassidy hit the Orange Punch on Nese for the win.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 15:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Fun main event. Orange Cassidy is super over with live crowds, and it may be time to push him even further.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another solid 60-minute show that sets fans up for Dynamite on Wednesday. Until next week, stay safe everyone!