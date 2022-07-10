FREE PODCAST 7/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (7-9-17) WWE Great Balls of Fire Live Post-show with McNeill & Parks discussing Lesnar-Joe, Reigns-Strowman, Bliss-Banks, more with callers (90 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the July 9, 2017 episode featuring PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill & Greg Parks hosting the WWE Great Balls of Fire Post-Show with live calls and emails. They discuss the Universal Title match, the controversial postmatch angle with Roman Reigns & Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss defending the WWE Women’s Title against Sasha Banks, Sheamus & Cesaro fighting The Hardys in an iron man match, and how WWE can follow up on tonight’s program.

