FREE PODCAST 7/10 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (7-10-17) Keller & Parks talks Angle mystery, Seth-Dean dynamic, Joe-Lesnar fallout with callers & emails (139 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In today’s Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show flashback, we jump back five years to the July 10, 2017 episode where PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks discussed an eventful episode of Monday Night Raw including some theories on the Kurt Angle mystery, evaluating the Samoa Joe-Brock Lesnar-Paul Heyman-Roman Reigns segment, the Seth Rollins-Dean Ambrose dynamic, and much more from Raw including emails and live callers. Also, throughout the show, big announcements regarding the future of the PWTorch Livecast including new shows replacing some existing shows. And someone gets FIRED!

