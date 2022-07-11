Chris Jericho comments on recent Vince McMahon allegations

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Chris Jericho says that he isn’t surprised by the recent sexual misconduct allegations against his former boss, Vince McMahon.

In an interview with the True Geordie podcast, Jericho spoke on the situation with McMahon and said what he did was unethical, but not illegal.

“Not really,” Jericho said in regards to whether or not he was surprised by the McMahon news. “I mean is there a surprise in any industry when it happens? And really, when you look at it, it’s not illegal. He had an affair, paid the lady off to not say anything and moved on. People want to jump on it but there’s still always an undertone of, ‘It’s wrestling’. If you look, that story came out with a bang, and then you really haven’t heard anything about it since. If this was, you know, Hollywood with Harvey Weinstein, that sort of thing. But the difference between that was he was holding women back from getting gigs, Harvey Weinstein, either bang me or you don’t get the starring role.

“This has never been said in Vince’s thing. There was a mutual acknowledgment of this affair and then he paid the lady to say nothing and she took the money so, you know. I really know Vince well and it sucks that it happened and it sucks that he did it but is anything really gonna happen from it? I really don’t think so.”

McMahon is being investigated by the WWE Board into a $3 million dollar hush money payment that reportedly was made to an employee with whom he was allegedly having an affair with. Last week, additional details were reported by the Wall Street Journal that detailed a total of $12 million in payments to four different women over the last 16 years.

Chris Jericho is a member of the AEW roster. He’s a former world champion in WWE and in AEW.

