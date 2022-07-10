News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/10 – Everything with Rich Fann: Daddy Magic’s promo and fallout from its promotion, Ric Flair’s last match show thoughts, Vince’s week, more (114 min.)

July 10, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new episode of “Everything with Rich Fann,” Rich and guest co-host WH Park of Post Wrestling discuss these topics while Wade is on assignment:

  • Will Cooling’s commentary on Matt Menard, what makes a strong promo and a warning on WH’s “style” going into this episode
  • What AEW can do to get WH to watch regularly, and WH’s tips for a long-lasting relationship
  • Ric Flair’s last match, danger with the match, and thoughts on the whole card
  • Luchasaurus conversation, carried from “The Fix” last week
  • Impact, AEW and New Japan – and the triad’s relationship differences
  • The Twitter commentary on the “appropriate” wrestling body, and why Eddie Kingston (and Bad News Allen) rules
  • Remembering Yokozuna’s bodyslam challenge in light of 2022, and Rich’s tie to the slam challenge
  • Vince McMahon’s very bad, no good week
  • Undertakers’ one man show thoughts
  • Rich and WH’s love for Axiom, Maximum Male Models, and Friday’s recruitment harkening to 90s (fun) silliness
  • Off the Beaten Path: Big Bossman and Dr Death vs. Misawa and Kobashi – LINK
  • Stardom in USA as a sole entity and not “New Japan’s women’s division”, and thoughts on the youth training division
  • Sasha Banks’ prospects in Stardom and her being the most likely Stardom-ready wrestler in North America
  • Sony’s downward spiral with comic book movies and #MCUL8R chat

For more WH Park, check his work out at Post (https://www.postwrestling.com/author/wh-park/) or follow him on Twitter @whpark9.

