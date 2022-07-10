VIP AUDIO 7/10 – Everything with Rich Fann: Daddy Magic’s promo and fallout from its promotion, Ric Flair’s last match show thoughts, Vince’s week, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new episode of “Everything with Rich Fann,” Rich and guest co-host WH Park of Post Wrestling discuss these topics while Wade is on assignment:

Will Cooling’s commentary on Matt Menard, what makes a strong promo and a warning on WH’s “style” going into this episode

What AEW can do to get WH to watch regularly, and WH’s tips for a long-lasting relationship

Ric Flair’s last match, danger with the match, and thoughts on the whole card

Luchasaurus conversation, carried from “The Fix” last week

Impact, AEW and New Japan – and the triad’s relationship differences

The Twitter commentary on the “appropriate” wrestling body, and why Eddie Kingston (and Bad News Allen) rules

Remembering Yokozuna’s bodyslam challenge in light of 2022, and Rich’s tie to the slam challenge

Vince McMahon’s very bad, no good week

Undertakers’ one man show thoughts

Rich and WH’s love for Axiom, Maximum Male Models, and Friday’s recruitment harkening to 90s (fun) silliness

Off the Beaten Path: Big Bossman and Dr Death vs. Misawa and Kobashi – LINK

Stardom in USA as a sole entity and not “New Japan’s women’s division”, and thoughts on the youth training division

Sasha Banks’ prospects in Stardom and her being the most likely Stardom-ready wrestler in North America

Sony’s downward spiral with comic book movies and #MCUL8R chat

For more WH Park, check his work out at Post (https://www.postwrestling. com/author/wh-park/) or follow him on Twitter @whpark9.

