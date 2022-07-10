VIP AUDIO 7/10 – Keller’s Focus On WWE: In-depth look at latest Vince McMahon scandal developments with updated Wall Street Journal article, $12 million to four women (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline “Focus on WWE” format, PWTorch editor Wade Keller takes an in-depth look at the latest Wall Street Journal article reporting that four women were paid $12 million in hush money due to infidelity and improper sexual behavior. What are the new allegations and reported findings? How does the updated information on the paralegal change the framing of the initial story about a consensual relationship and personal money being paid to her? What is the fallout so far? What could happen next? Who will determine Vince McMahon’s ultimate fate? What is the culture today compared to 15-20 years ago? What would a post-McMahon WWE landscape look like? Should Vince McMahon still be in charge of women’s creative roles on national TV in light of latest allegations?

